LAGRANGE — John Sisson is as busy the last month as he said he’s been in years, picking up items that have been donated to the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity to be auctioned off at this Friday annual Habitat benefit auction.
Proceeds from that sale help fund the work Habitat volunteers do around LaGrange County, including building a new home each year for one family in need.
This year’s auction, the organization’s 25th, is special. The auction kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. inside the auction barn on the grounds at Shipshewana Trading Place.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, last year's auction was canceled. The auction is the local chapter's biggest and most important fundraiser of the year.
“It hurt us,” John Sisson, LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity’s executive director said of 2020. "This is really important in two ways. One, it gets us going again. This is our 25th annual auction, so it's a big deal. And two, we're on the edge of really needed to raise some funds because of the cost of lumber this year. We're getting ready to start another build with the kids from the high school and so with costs being up, we must raise enough money to make sure we can keep moving forward with a minimum of at least one house per year.”
Sisson said the pandemic affected the organization. He said Habitat's goal had been building two houses a year, but after the pandemic, and the loss of the auction in 2020, Habitat decided to scale back its plans.
"Hopefully we can really getting things going again this year, and get back to where we do two houses, even if it's every other year," he said.
Sisson said he's been has been scrambling, working from dusk to dawn, picking up all the last-minute items that have been donated to the organization for this Friday’s auction. Initially, donations were slow to trickle in, causing Sisson a bit of concern. But over the summer, donations have picked up, and now Sisson says this might be the biggest habitat auction in years.
"Honestly, I think we've had more response recently than we've had in years," he said. "People are really willing to help out this year."
Sisson said the organization’s box truck is packed full of donated items, and a 16 trailer he owns is filling up quickly. Sisson said he and a handful of volunteers started setting up tables and chairs inside the auction barn and will be spending the better part of Thursday set up and displaying the donated items up for auction.
Like in years past, Habitat is also hosting a Haystack Dinner Friday during the auction. That dinner starts at 4 p.m. and will go on until 8 p.m. or until the food runs out, whichever comes first.
Items up for bid this year include a five-piece bedroom set, a personal watercraft trailer, and a top of the line three-burner Weber gas grill that comes with a specially selected package of meat. Other items include but aren’t limited to wooden benches, end tables, a rocker, bar stools, a Stihl weed trimmer, a chain saw, power hand tool sets, curry sets, designer baskets lift vests, hunting knives, dining tables, a China cabinet kitchen base cabinets and dozens of gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.
As is the auction’s tradition, there also will be at least 25 hand-made quilts up for auction that feature a variety of designer patterns.
“People really look forward to this quilt sale,” Sisson added.
New this year is a meat sale. Habitat purchased several 4-H animals this summer and will be selling packages of pork and beef during the sale. Sisson said the group will be selling tickets to win a new seven cubic foot freezer that comes complete with a specially selected meat package. Tickets are $20 apiece
“If you just want to buy meat, you don’t have to bid on anything,” Sisson said. “We purchased two cows and four hogs and Yoder’s butchered them for us, so we’ll have a wide variety of meats available for sale.”
Despite being forced to take a year off because of the pandemic, Sisson said things are coming together now.
“I’m excited. I’ve got a lot of new board members who have really been stepping up the plate for us, and a lot of people in the community too. It’s been awesome,” he said.
