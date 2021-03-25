ALBION — There was a deal.
And now there isn’t.
The new residential housing project at the Village of White Oaks is again in a holding pattern.
The Albion Town Council discussed Granite Ridge Builders’ decision to pull out of an agreement the company had reached with developer Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development to build 10 homes at the Village of White Oaks during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The council did not offer any details about what had caused the home builder to pull out, only that Town Manager Tena Woenker and town attorney Steve Clouse were working on finding a solution.
Lonnie Norris, vice president for sales at Granite Ridge Builders, said it came down to how much it would cost the company to get the infrastructure installed to make building possible.
“We just weren’t happy with the development costs,” Norris said Wednesday.
If development costs were lowered, the company still has an interest in building in Albion, Norris said. But he added the company has “never been this busy in our lives” and that finding resources to complete the deal could be difficult.
Granite Ridge is working on another development in Noble County, building in the Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park in Ligonier.
The development of the next phase of the Village of White Oaks had been more than a year in the making, but it finally looked like more homes would be built. In the council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Woenker said Monarch Development had reached a deal with Granite Ridge Builders.
The deal called for Granite Ridge to build 10 homes at the Village of White Oaks.
“They have an option on the other 12 (lots),” Woenker told the council at that time.
Woenker told the council she expected the option to be exercised, as Granite Ridge Builders officials had told her they would be extending infrastructure for the entire 22 lots.
“Granite Ridge is chomping at the bit to break ground,” Woenker said in January. “Starting and stopping is not their plan.”
But that’s exactly what happened.
The developer had already received an approved plat for the project and Woenker said she told the company that the town was ready to issue permits.
It’s not the first setback for the project.
At the council’s meeting Aug. 11, 2020, Woenker reported she had a meeting scheduled with Leatherman and a home builder which was not identified.
Leatherman had been in a holding pattern concerning his plans to add homes to the Village of White Oaks subdivision, with sewer connection problems and filed plat documents holding up the process. All of those problems have been resolved, according to Woenker, who said she hoped the new builder would come on board to the expansion could continue.
More than 20 homes would be added to the Village of White Oaks, according to plans provided to the town.
During the Albion Town Council meeting Nov. 12, 2019, then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Leatherman to provide $2,500 to help tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
During the Sept. 10, 2019, Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in October of that year, the development hit a snag when an attempt to tie into the town’s sewer system succeeded — then pulled away as earth was moved from around the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.