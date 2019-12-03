LAGRANGE — Author and advocate Jessica Ronne will be the guest speakers at a free public event at the LaGrange First Church of God Monday, Dec. 16.
Author of the book “Sunlight Burning at Midnight,” Ronne will speak to the issues faced by families with special needs children and will share her own life experiences as a mother to eight children, including a teenager with special needs.
Jessica and Ryan Ronne’s story of finding hope and one another after each had lost a spouse to brain cancer was featured on The Today Show. They are a blended family, with each adopting the other’s children, and share a daughter together. Jessica’s memoir details the diagnosis of her unborn child’s condition (now 15), as well as her first husband’s illness. She also shares how she and Ryan met and merged their families. They currently live in northeast Tennessee, 30 minutes from Nashville. In addition to writing and caring for her family, Jessica teachers part-time at a local community college.
Ronne also has formed a not-for-profit campaign named for her son, Lucas. Upon discovering a lack of resources and accessibility for her special needs child in her community, Ronne began researching for ways to make a difference. “The Lucas Project was born out of a desire to bridge this gap in our community by offering monthly respite opportunity to local families completely free of charge,” Jessica and Ryan’s long term goal is to provide respite opportunities for special needs caretakers in communities throughout the United States.
In addition to Jessica’s story, the event will highlight area agencies providing services to families with special needs as well as opportunities offered by LaGrange First Church of God. Trained caregivers will be on hand to provide respite care for families with special needs children attending the event.
LaGrange First Church of God is located at 77 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The program begins at 6 p.m. and will include refreshments and a book signing by Ronne.
