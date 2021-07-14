KENDALLVILLE — Karly Kirkpatrick’s been looking up to the Noble County Community Fair queen since her childhood.
“I looked up to those contestants and young women as role models,” she said.
“It inspired me to become a role model for the community.”
Now, it’s her turn.
The sun was starting to come out after a morning of rain, leaving the ground all muddy. Sheep were being trimmed in the barn, while local 4-H’ers worked on their projects.
It was the fourth day of the Noble County Community Fair and the contestants for the Miss Noble County and her court were strolling throughout the fairgrounds to be a part of the upcoming events.
“The one thing I enjoy the most every year is watching all the shows and getting ice cream to see what the flavor of the day is,” said Kirkpatrick, of Avilla, who was named Miss Noble County on July 6.
This year’s pageant had four contestants with three finishing as runners-up. It included first runner-up Madeleine Dreibelbis, second runner up who is also named Miss Congeniality and People’s Choice, Madeline Richards, and the third runner-up Nichelle Phares.
The competition started off with interviews, which are worth 45 points of the pageant and counts as the majority of the contestants’ scores. Next, they had professional and business wear that they model and then give a one minute speech they have to remember.
“After another modeling stage, you have to pull a word out of a bucket and say what that word is and what it means to you or tell a story about it,” she said.
She enjoys the events that have occurred so far at the fair and is looking forward to being involved later in the week with things like the livestock shows and grandstand events. She looks forward to meeting people from the community and getting to know people at the fair.
Kirkpatrick has been a member of 4-H for the past 10 years, where she shows cattle. She was surprised when she found out she was the winner of the pageant and believes the other women who were part of the contest are incredible.
She enjoyed the whole process and said being there was only four contestants, that just made them even closer.
Noble County has seen few contestants in recent years, creating small, tight-knit courts.
“We were always there for each other. We would help each other zip up our dresses, fix our hair and it was just nice having those group of girls there supporting one another,” she said.
She encourages people to come out to the fair this week and thanks the sponsors for donating money and said she’s thankful for everything that was donated for the pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.