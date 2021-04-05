KENDALLVILLE — East Noble students and staff are on spring break this week, but crews working on a new expansion at the district’s Ohio Street bus garage aren’t taking the week off.
Work has been ongoing for about a month now, but with the weather turning lately work has been turning outdoors as opposed to indoors.
Crews are hard at work moving earth at the site, getting started on the $5 million expansion that will not only improve the facilities for the transportation department but will also become the future home of the district’s technology department.
Transportation director Josh Buhro said crews have been at work since about the start of March and started out by more or less hollowing out the interior of the existing building in order to work on the interior renovations.
“There’s a lot of demo that they’ve done inside the building,” Buhro said. “The only thing that’s left in their original is where my office and my secretary’s office are.”
But as the weather has turned and Spring Break set in, crews have started up outside too, pulverizing and removing the old asphalt at the site and clearing land to make way for the exterior additions and upgrades happening at the site.
While Buhro and his staff hasn’t moved out — monthly maintenance is still happening at the existing garage facility and they’re still working inside the building around contractors — buses have been temporarily relocated while more of the heavy ground moving has been taking place.
Buses have been moved from the Ohio Street site to temporarily locate at other buildings and areas while work is ongoing. In Kendallville, some buses are being parked at the Council in Aging at Main and Iddings, which Buhro said has been graciously offered for some fleet buses as needed during the project, while other buses are temporarily parked at East Noble Middle School over spring break.
When students get back to school next week, Eshelman should have the site ready for buses to get back in and out.
“After Monday, Tuesday of the first week of spring break we had all the buses out of there,” Buhor said. “They plan to have us back in there at least on temporary ground for the return to school.”
Shawnee Construction is the main contractor on the job and has hired out multiple subcontractors on the project, including local Eshelman Excavating which is taking care of the outdoor work this week.
East Noble introduced the project publicly in September and has moved quickly since, hiring a general contractor and pulling together bids and bonds for the renovation work.
The district leased the Ohio Street facility, a former car dealership, starting in 2010 as it sought to bring more of its transportation maintenance in-house. The district leased that property for nine years before purchasing the building, its lot and some vacant land directly to the north of the property in January 2019.
East Noble paid $450,000 for its garage property, setting the stage for an expansion of facilities.
In September, district officials introduced a sweeping upgrade package for the facility to not only boost the maintenance capabilities of East Noble mechanics, but also to relocate the technology department from its landlocked location at East Noble High School out to Ohio Street.
From the transportation side, the facility will be getting a few needed upgrades including a larger, pull-through maintenance garage area for work on buses.
Currently buses are worked on in a garage space that was designed for passenger vehicles, causing issues with getting buses in and out for maintenance and leaving little room to work on them when they are inside.
The upgrades would not only create more space for routine maintenance and repairs, but will also include a dedicated bus wash bay to help keep the vehicles clear of dirt and winter road salt, which can break down underbody components over time, leading to more costly repairs.
Beyond that, the expansion north will create a larger lot for parking buses, which are crammed in like sardines during off times like the summer.
Outside of the additions, the interior of the dealership building will also be getting updated and expanded to create a more conducive workspace for transportation as well as a new tenant, technology.
The technology department has grown significantly over the past 10 years as East Noble expanded device usage in classrooms and with students, leaving the school’s IT staff crammed into some interior classroom spaces at East Noble High School.
The district also has its main servers hosted at the high school and air conditioners needed to keep server rooms cool are aging and in need of replacement, and aren’t super efficient in their current state to begin with.
By moving out to Ohio Street, the technology department will gain more space as well as dedicated room for its servers and backups.
The Ohio Street location will also help make for easier deliveries to the department during the school day as well as during times when the high school is closed for summer or breaks. Ebay sales, which are coordinated through the tech department, can also be picked up at Ohio Street instead of having people come to the high school.
Work has started now and hopes are the project will be complete in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year in August.
