KENDALLVILLE — As Kendallville decides next week whether it will adopt a citywide trash contract for the first time, the price to residents will be comparable to similar communities in northeast Indiana.
Last week, the city Board of Works and Public Safety Received five bids from haulers responding to Kendallville’s trash specifications, which called for weekly pickup of 96-gallon bins, every-other-week recycling with at least a 64-gallon bin and twice-annual bulk pickup events.
Of the five bidders, Noble County Disposal quoted the lowest price for 2021-22 at $469,106.04 total.
The cost to residents hasn’t been finalized yet, but should be somewhere around $12.50 for services, plus a city administration fee that hasn’t been determined yet but will likely to be around $1.
Residents in Kendallville who currently use Noble County Disposal noted to The News Sun that would be a significant cost decrease from what they currently pay, with most reporting they were on three-month contracts at a price over $60.
At that price, Kendallville’s trash service would be comparable to other communities in northeast Indiana and likely a little cheaper.
Angola, which has a slightly smaller population than Kendallville, currently charges $14.50 per month, although Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said the city council will consider a quarter increase to $14.75 on Monday.
Angola’s service is with Republic Services — who was the second-lowest bidder in Kendallville — and is slightly more expansive than what Kendallville will adopt. Twitchell said Angola has weekly recycling and Republic Services also offers bulk pickup on a monthly basis.
Auburn, another comparable city to Kendallville, also has Republic Services, at a cost of $12.95 per month. That includes weekly trash, every-other-week recycling and bulk curbside pickup once a year in spring.
To the west in Ligonier, which has about half of Kendallville’s population, residents pay $14.82 per month for service with National Serv-All. Serv-All did not bid on Kendallville’s contract.
Residents in Ligonier do not have recycling service as part of the city contract and there are no bulk pickup events. Residents can purchase stickers for large items and then contact Serv-All to arrange pickup on an as-needed basis. Serv-All also sells $1 stickers that can be placed on excess bags that don’t fit in the bin for pickup.
Garrett officials did not return a phone call on Friday. Two years ago, when Kendallville first began discussing the possibility of citywide trash service, Garrett residences were paying $12.53 and that did not include recycling service.
It’s likely that rate has increased slightly since 2018 as most trash contracts include periodic increases to keep up with the municipal cost index.
Noble County Disposal already services many households in Kendallville as well as in Albion and Avilla, none of which currently have citywide contracts.
In its list of service references provided to the city as part of the bid documents, Noble County Disposal indicated that it does “over 50% of the households and service their city buildings” in all three communities.
Noble County Disposal has been picking up in Albion since 1988 and Avilla since 1992. It started service in Kendallville later, starting some locations in 2012 and more in 2015, according to the reference sheet.
“We service many households (trash and recycling) within the city and currently pick up the city buildings. We have also done town clean-ups from curbside to providing trucks for drop-off locations,” Noble County Disposal wrote. “We have donated services for downtown functions, sports complex and services for the 4th of July festival. We have always tried to work with the town whenever needed.”
If Kendallville adopts a citywide contract with Noble County Disposal, service for city residents would start in January.
Residents had raised questions about what would happen for households that currently pay ahead for garbage service with a different hauler.
City engineer Scott Derby said most, if not all, of the haulers who currently serve Kendallville participated in the bidding process and he did not hear that issue come up.
Since citywide service would not begin until 2021, Derby didn’t suspect anyone had prepaid for trash that far out.
“Billing won’t begin till 2021 and I am not aware of anyone who has paid ahead beyond that point,” he said.
News last week that Noble County Disposal was the lowest bidder created some mixed reactions from residents, with some Kendallville people voicing their support for the local company and others voicing that they didn’t want to change from their current provider.
Tony Perkins commented on The News Sun’s Facebook page in support of Noble County Disposal, noting the company is an active supporter of Kendallville.
“Noble County Disposal will do a great job and they put money back into the community, where do you suppose your money would of went with the other companies?” Perkins said.
Some residents voiced support for their current hauler, including Lea Taylor who said she lives around the Sunset Park. She currently uses Washler, which did bid on Kendallville’s contract but more than $200,000 higher than the lowest bid.
“There are quite a few of us who have Washler in this area. The guys on the truck are super super nice, the office staff are very very nice, polite, they aren’t rude on the phone like some have been in the past, and the way they handle their customers is top notch,” Taylor said. “I will be very upset if I’m FORCED to switch.”
Bidding selection rules in Indiana allow governments don’t force governments to take simply the lowest bidder, but the lowest and “most responsive” bidder. The allowance for “most responsive” gives governments some leeway to select a slightly pricier bid if they have a good reason for doing so.
For example, the town of Albion recently selected the highest bid it received for a new town pickup truck, but made that decision because it was the only company that had the truck in stock right now and could deliver immediately.
However, as all trash haulers bid on the same detailed specifications for the Kendallville’s trash contract, it would be unusual for the city to deviate from the lowest bid unless review over the last week uncovered a significant issue, error or concern with the low bidder’s bid or qualifications.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety will meet in a special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in City Hall to make a decision on the trash contract.
