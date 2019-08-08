ALBION — As the last Noble County school to go back this summer, Central Noble School Corp. still has time to get ready for its first day.
But, according to principal’s and administrator’s reports at its Tuesday board meeting, the district just has a couple of touch-ups to make before kids start classes Aug. 16.
Robby Morgan, Central Noble Primary principal, said this will be the first year with a new therapy dog.
They’ll be starting it off slow, though, starting with visits one day a week in the school and working up to possibly four. They don’t want to overwhelm the dog.
“Research says that dogs build up anxiety, too, with what they do,” Morgan said.
Aside from a new furry friend, Morgan said he’s got a bigger kindergarten class this year with 97 kids.
“Because of that, we have a really small second-grade class. We have like 73,” Morgan said.
Although the kindergartens have more students than expected, Morgan said class sizes remain manageable. With a few staffing changes, he made most classes top out at 20 kids, with one classroom only having 17.
“We’re fully staffed and ready to rock for this year,” Morgan said.
Morgan also said the YMCA is operating preschool out of the primary school in conjunction with Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center.
The district is only paying for utilities for the preschool classroom and for an activity bus, Superintendent Troy Gaff said.
“In our minds, it’s well worth that little bit to have those kids in a structured environment before they get to us in kindergarten,” Gaff said.
At the elementary school in Albion, Principal Jared Knipper is working on some upgrades here and there, with both facilities and training for teachers.
At the beginning of the summer, Central Noble Elementary teachers underwent a three-day STEM, project-based learning training to learn how to incorporate those elements into their classrooms.
Knipper said now his school is discussing the best ways to introduce that new information to kids and finishing paperwork designating its teachers as STEM certified.
He also said he was not fully staffed as of the Tuesday meeting, but he was sure the school would be by the end of the week.
Some cosmetic and safety improvements are coming to the elementary school, too. Knipper said he is having new mulch delivered to the playground and picnic tables and benches are starting to be replaced.
Staffing was stable across the district Tuesday night. Transportation Director David Worman said he has enough bus drivers to fill routes, and he also has substitutes for a couple of them.
In the future, Gaff said the district is continuing to edit its core values and mission statement.
The next Central Noble school board meeting is Aug. 20.
