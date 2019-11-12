Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Chad E. Delong, 35, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law offender, a Level 6 felony. Delong was held on $4,500 bond.
Kory E. Nicodemus, 34, of the 1100 block of North Wawasee Circle West, Cromwell,was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Friday by the Ligonier Police Department on a charge of being habitual traffic law offender, a Level 6 felony. Nicodemus posted $4,500 bond and was released Friday.
Leeya S. Robinson, 37, of the 3700 blocked of Elmcrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:49 .m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Robinson was held on $3,500 bond.
Shelly M. Scott, 49, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Christopher D. Stevenson Jr., 20, of the 300 block of Sycamore Street, Avilla, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Michael A. Bagatitus, 30, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Bogatitus was held on $3,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell, 27, of the 700 block of East Vanvleek Street, Waterloo, was booked at 1:23 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
Jeffrey J. Duszynski, 63, of the 3500 block of Second Street, Beaumont, Texas, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Duszynski was held on $22,855.21 cash bond.
Lydia V. Harding, 27, of the 100 block of Miller Road, Kendallville, was booked at 6:07 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Duane D. Mayfield, 32, of the 200 block of South Albany, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of resting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Mayfield was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mayfield was held without bond.
Brian C. Schott, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schott was held on $3,500 bond.
Fred A. Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 9 a.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilson was held on $4,500 bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 34, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Church was held without bond.
Mikel J. Hale, 22, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Hale was held on $3,500 bond.
Nathan R. Harter, 31, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Harter was also held on a probation violation warrant. Harter was held without bond.
Richard M. Rhoades, 33, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:11 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Rhoades was held without bond.
