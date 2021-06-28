KENDALLVILLE — One person is dead and two more were injured in a shooting that took place late Sunday night at Gallop's gas station in Kendallville.
Police are still searching for a person of interest, Matthew Rodriguez, who authorities say is "armed and dangerous."
Just before midnight, Noble County 911 received a call from a person at the Gallop's gas station, 1215 W. North St., reporting that there had been a shooting and multiple people were shot.
Police arrived on scene approximately three minutes after the call came in to find three victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Kendallville Police Department sent just before 6 a.m. this morning. The other two victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries and police said those two are in "critical but stable condition."
The shooting occurred inside the service station, according to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters.
After an initial investigation, police identified Rodriguez as a "person of interest" in the case.
Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to drive a red Kia Forte with license plate AYW713. Police said Rodriguez should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Police are releasing no further details about the shooting at this time.
On Monday morning, access to the gas station was shut off and both the service station and adjoining IHOP restaurant are closed.
Police erected road barriers at all of the entries off U.S. 6 to Gallop's and yellow police tape had entries to the castle-themed building cordoned off.
Police were still on scene as of approximately 9 a.m. as investigation into the shooting continues.
Kendallville Police were assisted by officers from the Noble County Sheriff's Department; Avilla, Ligonier, Albion and Rome City police departments; Indiana State Police; the Noble County Prosecutor's Office; Kendallville Fire Department; and Parkview Noble County EMS.
