EMMA — In a Friday night ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance, Westview High School graduated its Class of 2022.
The ceremony marked a milestone for Westview Principal Rich Cory. Cory announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from that office after 15 years at the school. Cory is leaving education and moving into the business world.
Cory called Friday night’s ceremony just as special as all the other graduation ceremonies he’s overseen in his time at Westview.
“Well, it’s going to be my last official duty but it feels just like all the other ones,” he said. “We’ve got a good group of kids graduating and going out in the world.”
This year’s class was small, even by Westview’s standard, just 87 students. But most of the students said that the smaller class size made for better friendships.
“This is a real special group of kids,” said Anthony Stevens, a Westview Class of 2022 graduate. “We all like to have fun, we all respect each other, and we all get along. We enjoyed our last year together. But now that it’s here, it feels like it went by in the blink of an eye.”
Classmate Lillian Schlabach said she’s enjoyed high school too but is ready to move forward with her life.
“I’m really excited for graduation, ready to start the next chapter in my life,” she said.
Schlabach admitted she’s going to miss all the friends she’s made in high school.
“I made a lot of good friends. This has been a great experience, and we had a lot of fun together,” she added.
School officials spent a little time honoring the class of 2022 students, including those national Honor Society students and Indiana Academic Honors Diploma recipients.
Despite its small class size, Cory said this Westview class has known a lot of success.
“We have a lot of good-hearted kids here,” he said.
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller said that ceremonies like Friday’s graduation are important moments for school staff as well.
“I came here tonight with a lot of hope for these kids and their future,” he said. “They’ve all worked hard and shown real perseverance and grit. It’s a really good group of kids.”
