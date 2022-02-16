Several booked into LaGrange jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Lois Miller, 43, of the 200 block of Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a revocation of community corrections, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Harlan, 30, of the 200 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 2 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Nicole Curry, 36, of the 200 block of Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Cass C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Dillin Beaucham, 18, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Zachary Hallaway, 34, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Daniel Gingerich, 22, of the 5300 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was booked at 1:30 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nanette Andrews, 54, of the 56500 block of C.R. 15, Elkhart, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Autum Long, 33, of the 500 block of North Prospect, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Mark Fugate, 49, of the 1300 block of Timber Trace, Rome City, was booked Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Richard Brown, no age provided, of the 100 block of West Lafayette Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Brown posted bond and was released.
Ernest Milina, 36, of the 400 block of West Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in California.
Gabriel Sawyer, 20, of the 2300 block of Pinhook Road, Mendon, Michigan, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Michigan.
Roberto Gonzalez, 24, of the 400 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%, and operating without ever obtaining a license. Gonzalez posted bond and was released Sunday.
Brandon Harker, 43, of the 29700 block of South Carolina Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Iris Kinsinger, 60, of the 200 block of West Fenn Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 5:41 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of public intoxication. Kinsinger posted bond and was released Sunday.
George Gannon, 53, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was booked Sunday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
