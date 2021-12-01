LAGRANGE — Christmas starts arriving in full in LaGrange County this weekend as Santa is expected to make an appearance in at least two locations.
Starting Saturday morning, Santa is once again taking the center stage as LaGrange hosts Breakfast with Santa at the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department building, 1200 N. Townline Road.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. Kids can enjoy a traditional pancake and sausage breakfast before sitting down with Santa to talk about what they want for Christmas this year.
The town of LaGrange will be snapping photos of each child during their visit with Santa and making those photos available. Each child also will receive a special gift bag of items. Santa will at the fire station until 11 a.m.
The event is free, but the town will be accepting donations of non-perishable canned food or cash that will be donated to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County.
Town officials are keeping a close eye on the local COVID-19 numbers and if the next report indicates a substantial increase in the number of local cases, the event could be canceled. Those planning on attending are instructed to keep an eye on the town’s Facebook page.
Santa is then scheduled to make an appearance at Yoder’s Department Store in Shipshewana, starting at noon.
Santa’s visit is part of a larger holiday celebration in town this Saturday, the Shipshewana Retail Merchant’s Association sponsored Kids Day in Shipshewana. The day starts at the Red Barn Shops with a visit by Elsie the Elf who will help direct kids to other events at other stores throughout town.
Saturday night, Wolcottville kicks off its holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony scheduled to take place at the corner of Main and Race streets.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a toy drive in front of the Dollar General store in town. The department is asking people to donate a new, unwrapped toy that will be given to a child in need in the Stroh community.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office will once again be hosting Shop with a Cop on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Police officers from around LaGrange County will be joining deputies from the Sheriff’s Office to take children identified as belonging to families in need on a shopping spree at the Sturgis Meijer store.
Finally, Stuff the Cruiser, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office toy drive returns on Dec. 18. Several police vehicles will be parked at the intersection of State Road 9 and US 20 and people are encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy that will be given to a child identified by the LaGrange County Department of Child Services as being a member of a family in need here in LaGrange County.
