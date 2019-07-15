KENDALLVILLE — Lindsey Brown claimed the title of Miss Limberlost for the next year, winning Saturday night’s pageant at the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
Brown was joined by Natalie Bailey, who was selected as Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen and Madison Grawcock, who was crowned Miss Northern Lakes’ Outstanding Teen on Saturday.
The women will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2020. This year, the Miss Limberlost/Northern Lakes’ Scholarship Program was able to award more than $6,000 in college scholarships.
Brown, 18, is a freshman at Indiana University Fort Wayne. Her parents are Greg and Mindy Brown. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Take A Walk in Their Shoes” and her talent is a tap performance to “Sold.” As the winner of Saturday’s contest, Brown receives a $3,000 scholarship.
Bailey, 12, is a seventh-grade student at East Noble Middle School. Her parents are Chad and Angela Bailey and her platform is Riley Children’s Hospital. Her talent was a lyrical dance to “Rules of Beautiful.” Bailey won a $250 scholarship.
Grawcock, 12, is also a seventh-grade student at East Noble Middle School. Her parents are Ben and Amanda Grawcock and her platform is “Adopt, Don’t Shop.” Her talent was a tap dance to “Blame It on the Stars.” She was also the winner of a $250 scholarship.
Runners-up in the Miss contest included Jordan Axel, first runner-up, and Brittany Alwine, second runner-up. Miss Congeniality was Hannah Mishler; People’s Choice went to Brown; the Interview Award went to Axel; and Brown won the Talent Award
Outstanding Teen runners-up were Savana Lagemann, first-runner up, and Darby Johnson, second runner-up. Miss Congeniality was Savanah Lagemann; People’s Choice was Elizabeth Schmidt; the Interview Award went to Johnson and the Talent Award to Grawcock.
The pageant also said farewells for the 2019 titleholders Miss Limberlost Madilyn Kazmucha, Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen Lindsey Limbach and Miss Northern Lakes’ Outstanding Teen AnnaBella Brown.
