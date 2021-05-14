CHICAGO — McDonald’s USA announced Thursday that it would be raising wages for its workers at company-owned stores, a move that will affect multiple restaurant locations in northeast Indiana.
The announcement made Thursday only affects fast food locations directly owned by the McDonald’s company. That’s about 5% of McDonald’s locations nationally, but does include area locations in Kendallville, Auburn and Columbia City.
The other 95% of McDonald’s locations, like the one in Avilla, are owned by franchisees and are not directly affected by this announcement.
McDonald’s said in a press release issued this week that the company has already started hiking and will continue over the next few months entry-level wages for crew members would be shifting to rates between $11-$17 per hour, while shift manager wages would be increasing to a range of $15-$20 based on restaurant location.
The company noted that the plan will likely put the chain on a path to seeing an average wage — not minimum wage — of $15 per hour at locations by 2024, although some stores could hit that average as soon as this year.
“Based on this trajectory of the current marketplace, McDonald’s expects the average hourly wage for its company-owned restaurants to increase to $15 an hour in a phased, market-by-market approach. Some restaurants have, or will, reach an average hourly wage of $15 an hour in 2021, and average hourly wages are expected to reach $15 an hour by 2024,” the release stated.
With the receding pandemic leading to more restaurants reopening fully to the public, McDonald’s said it is hoping to hire at least 10,000 new employees over the next three months.
“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” said Joe Erlinger, President McDonald’s USA in Thursday’s release. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”
Finding workers has been a challenge for many employees, restaurants included, and the hike in wages is likely at least partly due to tight labor markets across the U.S.
Recently, Brian Hedrick, U.S. McOpCo operations manager, who oversees 37 McDonald’s locations in Indiana and other nearby markets including the company-owned stores in northeast Indiana, said that Kendallville location would ideally have about 90 employees on staff but was operating with only about half that at the time it shut down for demolition and rebuild this summer.
Many McDonald’s have been getting upgrades like self-service kiosks that reduce the need for some cashiers up front, but Hedrick said that shifts to automation like that don’t reduce positions, only reallocate them, putting more manpower in the back on cook lines, order filling and drive-thru.
Most of the business coming through a fast food restaurant is being done at the drive-thru window, not the store interior, Hedrick said at the time.
