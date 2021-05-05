LAGRANGE — The price of water in the town of LaGrange likely will be going up in July.
Town board members approved a preliminary proposal that would raise the average cost of about 4,000 gallons of water to a little more than $8 a month. If approved, that price increase will begin in July.
Residents currently pay $28.86 for the use of approximately 4,000 gallons of water. The increase would make the average water bill around $36.86 if approved.
The rate increase is necessary, said Jeff Rowe, a representative of Baker Tilly, the town’s consulting firm, to pay the cost of producing water. Rowe said there have been times in the town’s history, where LaGrange has lost money on its water utility. And with the town building a new water plant, those charges have to be at a level where they do cover the cost of producing potable water.
Baker Tilly put together a rate study, that plan includes a recommendation the town raise its water rate in three phases. The first, an $8.02 increase is scheduled to go into effect on July 1. The second and third phases, increases of about $1.20 each, would go into effect on January 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024.
Mark Eagleson, town manager, said the study shows even with the increases, LaGrange residents and water customers pay a water utility rate equal to those charged by other similar sized municipal water utilities across the state.
Attorney Bill Eberhard, Jr., LaGrange’s legal representative, said the proposed increases simply reflects the cost of doing business.
“One of the things we’re trying to do with the phases is actually phasing in the increases as the plant is coming online,” he said. “That should help us not just stay even with what we had to spend to build the plant, but what we’ll have to spend to keep the plant operational.”
By law, the town is required to hold a public hearing before board members can approve any new water rate increase. The last rate increase happened about a year ago. And before that, it had been almost a decade since the board raised the rate it charges customers. The public hearing for the rate increase is scheduled for Monday, June 7. That hearing will start at 7 p.m.
LaGrange is in the process of building a new water plant to better serve its water utility customers. Last month, the town board members accepted a bid of more than $7 million to build a new state-of-the-art water plant on the north side of LaGrange. LaGrange’s current water plant is nearly 100 years old and has been updated several times.
The town is planning to tap into the state’s revolving loan program to finance the cost of building that new water plant as well as rebuilding one of its two large water towers. The town will repay that loan over 20 years, at 2% interest.
The board members passed several ordinances that help it put in place the financial tools needed to apply for the state’s revolving loan fund.
In other business, the board members also approved creating a special line item in the town’s budget to deposit an anticipated $500,000 the town expects to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan act.
LaGrange will be celebrating the grand opening of its new water park and playground with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, May 22.
