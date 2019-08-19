ALBION -- A LaGrange man has been charged with two felonies on Monday after allegedly hitting a West Noble High School coach with a truck, causing serious injury, while allegedly driving intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit.
Prosecutors filed charges Monday in relation to the truck vs. bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Ligonier area. According to court documents, Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange, hit Charles Schlemmer with a U-Haul truck, then fled the scene.
Schlemmer, a longtime West Noble High School cross country coach, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after the wreck with injuries including a brain injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung, according to his family. He was listed in serious condition as of Saturday evening.
Gravit, who has a history of driving convictions in a lengthy criminal history, is now facing a Level 3 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident after committing operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and a Level 4 felony count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury with a prior conviction in the last five years.
Gravit could face between three and 16 years in prison if convicted of the Level 3 felony charge.
The collision
A firefighter responding to a 911 call about a bicyclist who was hit spotted the heavily-damaged truck and followed it, leading to the arrest.
According to court documents filed in Noble Circuit Court Monday, Gravit was stopped on C.R. 900N near River Road for a train on Saturday. Witnesses told police that they previously saw the U-Haul moving truck he was driving "all over the road to the point they thought it was going to crash," according to the charging documents.
Once the train cleared, the U-Haul sped over the tracks and drove about a half mile before turning onto River Road. Witnesses turned onto River Road, where they spotted a male on the side of the road, who was identified as Schlemmer. The witnesses called 911 and told dispatchers they believed the man was hit by the truck.
While responding to the accident scene, a firefighter passed a U-Haul truck with heavy damage to the windshield. The firefighter followed the truck to the Riverside Villa Apartments in Ligonier, where he saw a man getting outside of the truck.
Police arrived at the apartment complex and when they approached Gravit, he allegedly ran away into one of the apartments. Officers were able to take him into custody.
A blood draw taken at Parkview Noble Hospital showed Gravit had a blood-alcohol content of .27%, more than three times the limit of .08%. According to a police affidavit, Gravit smelled of alcohol, alcohol containers were in view in the vehicle, his eyes were red and glossy, his balance was unstable and he was acting hostile and uncooperative with officers.
Gravit allegedly told officers "You can't prove I was driving," while being arrested.
Upon further investigation, police believe that Gravit's truck crossed the center line of the road and hit Schlemmer, who was traveling in the opposite direction, head on. The truck sustained significant front-end damage, including damage to the windshield consistent with a person striking the glass, according to court documents.
Hospital officials told police that Schlemmer had suffered a serious head injury and full-body trauma.
A long history
Gravit has an extensive criminal history mostly in LaGrange County. All of his convictions have been for low-level felony, misdemeanor or infraction charges, but those cases include a recent history of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended, along with several other vehicular offenses in the past:
• He currently has a pending misdemeanor case in Noble Superior Court 2 for driving while suspended.
• In April, he was convicted of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, in LaGrange County.
• In June 2018, he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia in LaGrange County.
• He was convicted on a citation of driving without a license in March 2018 and July 2016 in LaGrange County.
• In September 2015, he was convicted on charges of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia in LaGrange County.
• In June 2012 in LaGrange County, he was convicted of a Class D felony resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
• In October 2011, he was sentenced on a Class D felony charge of domestic battery.
• In April 2009, he was convicted of an infraction for driving while suspended in Noble County.
• In June 2008, he was convicted of theft and criminal mischief in Elkhart County.
• In May 2004, he was convicted of a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia in Noble County.
• In March 2004, he was sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of check deception in LaGrange County.
• In March 1996, he was sentenced on two Class D felony counts of credit card fraud in LaGrange County.
• In May 1995, he was sentenced on a misdemeanor conversion charge in LaGrange County.
• In June 1994, he was convicted on an infraction of driving without proof of financial responsibility.
• In July 1993, he was convicted of an infraction for driving in a closed area, both in LaGrange County.
West Noble reacts
“It’s obviously been a slow day here,” West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said Monday.
After staff at West Noble heard about the accident, Mast said those who had worked with Schlemmer, who he called a "legend," visited him and his family in the hospital this weekend.
Schlemmer's students and athletes were sad during the school day, Mast said, and it was especially hard for people who had worked with him for decades.
“You become family with those who you work,” Mast said.
News Sun reporters Sara Barker and Matt Getts contributed to this report.
