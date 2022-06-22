LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange may start looking at options for replacing aging sewer and water lines that run beneath Spring Street.
The topic came up Monday night during the regular meeting of the LaGrange town board members. The pipes under that street are likely as much as 100 years old and buried nearly 15 feet underground. While there aren’t any reported problems with either pipe, the town’s wastewater manager is encouraging the town to act proactively.
Newer construction methods exist that would limit how much demolition of town streets has to be done to replace those pipes, including a procedure known as bursting. That involved pulling a special tool down an existing line that breaks an existing pipe, allowing a machine to pull a new pipe through the ground, following the path of the broken pipe.
LaGrange is involved in a major project right now, a reconstruction of Union Street. That project replaced old sewer and water lines, allowing for improved water service on the south side of town.
Any decision about a Spring Street program is likely several years away.
The board approved a request by the LaGrange Fire Department to host its annual Labor Day car show in the parking lot at town hall. Town Attorney Bill Eberhard Jr. suggested car owners interested in displaying their car at the show first sign a form before the show and agreed to release the town of Lagrange from any liability for incidents that might occur on the property
The board also agreed with a LaGrange Police Department request to allow Detective Nick Martin to join Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
