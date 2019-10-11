7 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Martin J. Barry, 66, of the 200 block of East Van Buren Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barry was held on $3,500 bond.
Angela J. Colwell, 42, of the 200 block of North Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Colwell was held on $4,500 bond.
Joshuah A. Dent, 20, of the 500 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Anthony D. Dooley, 35, of the 700 block of Valley River Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Dooley was held on $3,500 bond.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 34, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday on a parole warrant. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
David B. Sturdivant Jr., 36, of the 200 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. Sturdivant was held on $50,000 bond.
Karis D. Weaver, 25, of the 700 block of North Canal, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Weaver was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.