KENDALLVILLE — Sea creatures, murder and the village of Anatevka will make up the 2022-23 East Noble Theatre season.
This year’s three-show lineup, as usual, was announced by East Noble High School Theatre Director Josh Ogle at the Raise-A-Ruckus show at Kendallville Apple Festival.
East Noble thespians will stage “The SpongeBob Musical,” “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens,” and “Fiddler on the Roof” this school year at the Cole Auditorium.
SpongeBob is a new show for East Noble, based off the long-running popular Nickelodeon cartoon. The Broadway version of the showed opened in 2016 to critical acclaim, racking up 12 Tony nominations.
Attendees to the show should expect to see all their favorite characters — SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and his daught Pearl, Squidward and villain Plankton among other familiar faces from TV.
The show will run Nov. 17-20.
For this year’s winter play, “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” is a murder mystery that’s not just for the audience but also including the audience. The Bill Wayne St. John whodunit brings in audience participation to help solve the case.
The winter play is under direction of EN Theater’s new evening of theater director Suzette White, who succeeds Darren Sible as the winter play chief.
The winter play will run Feb. 16, 17 and 19.
Then, to close out the 2022-23 season, East Noble is bringing “Fiddler on the Roof” back to the Cole Auditorium, the third time the show has been produced.
First stages in the 1971-72 season, “Fiddler” returned for a reprise in 2000-2001. The story centers around the milkman in the village of Anatevka, Tevye, and his family, as he seeks to balance his Jewish religious and cultural tradition in a changing and evolving world as his daughters prepare to marry to men Tevye views with some skepticism.
“Fiddler” won nine Tony awards, ran thousands of performances on Broadway and gone through numerous revivals as well as a 1971 film adaptation, so the story should be one at least passingly familiar to most viewers.
“Fiddler of the Roof” hits the stage from April 27-30.
Season ticket sales begin on Halloween at 4 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium box office at $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors.
Individual show tickets will run $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
East Noble Theatre is also accepting patron donations, who will appear in the show programs for their generous support of the arts at East Noble. Patron donations comes in four levels — Knights up to $99, Blue Patrons at $100-$249, Gold Patrons at $250-$499 and Legacy Patrons at $500-plus.
East Noble also announced its middle school theater schedule, with 67 Cinderellas staged on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and the spring musical, yet to be determined, on May 13 at 2 p.m.
