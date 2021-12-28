Avilla Town Council holding special meeting
The Avilla Town Council will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Avilla Town Hall.
The agenda is an ordinance to annex a parcel of land at 717 E Albion Street in Avilla for Hollingshead Materials Co.
Kendallville Board of Works to meet
The Kendallville Board of Works will hold its final meeting of the year today at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
