Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Angel E. Barraza, 23, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Barraza was held on $3,500 bond.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 49, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 34, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony. Church was held on $4,500 bond.
Ryan E. Gravit, 45, of the 800 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; and operating while intoxicated/serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Gravit was held without bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 40, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Kreger was held without bond.
Daniel M. Lillegard, 29, of the 300 block of Marvin Avenue, Volga, South Dakota, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Lillegard was held on $3,500 bond.
Stacy R. Osborn Jr., 22, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of violation of drug court. Osborn was held without bond.
Dustin J. Rupert, 24, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Friday by Avilla police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rupert was held without bond.
David S. Sanders, 46, homeless, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sanders was held on $4,500 bond.
David B. Schocke, 42, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Schocke was held on $3,500 bond.
Heather S. Taylor, 35, of the 500 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging visiting a common nuisance/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Taylor was held without bond.
Ross R. Tofanelli, 59, of the 2700 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Tofanelli was held without bond.
Bert E. Acton III, 40, of the 00 block of Stonegate Drive, New Castle, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Acton was also held on a warrant, for which no charging information was provided. Acton was held on $4,500 bond.
Chantel H. Baker, 29, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 525W, Wawaka, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Marlene S. Miller, 20, of the 10400 block of C.R. 24, Middlebury, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Isaiah Quezada, 18, of the 300 block of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class B misdemeanor. Quezada posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Katie I. Troyer, 19, of the 6600 block of East C.R. 100N, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Troyer was held on $3,500 bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 18, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was held on $3,500 bond.
Alexas L. Nussbaum, 24, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Nussbum was held on $3,500 bond.
Devon M. Tucker, 24, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Sunday by Albion police on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony. Tucker was held without bond.
