EMMA — Westview Jr/Sr High School is hosting an “Orientation to High School” meeting on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Auditorium.
Parents of current eighth graders whose child will be attending Westview Jr./Sr. High School as a freshman in the fall, are invited to attend.
Things to be discussed include graduation requirements, diploma options, four year academic plans, college credit opportunities, vocational programs and post-secondary planning.
For more information on the meeting, contact Jennifer May, school counselor at 768-4146. She may also be reached by email at mayj@westview.k12.in.us.
