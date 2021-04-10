LAGRANGE — An Elkhart man sentenced to prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Howe homeowner nearly five years ago was denied a plea to have his sentence modified.
Joseph Phillips is one of the four people convicted of the June 2016 home invasion and armed robbery of former LaGrange resident and former LaGrange County Commissioner Phil Curtis.
Phillips was with Alan Anyul, Milton Garcia, and Shandale Rogers, all of Elkhart, as they broke into Curtis’s home early in the morning, roused him from the couch where he was sleeping. They threatened Curtis with a handgun, demanding he open a safe they found in the home. The armed robbers didn’t realize Curtis’s wife was sleeping upstairs and she managed to call the police. All four men were arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. Anyul and Rogers are all serving 20-year prison sentences. Garcia, said by police to be the ringleader, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
Phillips was the only one of the four men not to enter the home. He told the court in 2017 that he’d passed out in the back seat of the car the men drove to the Curtises’ home the night of the burglary because of the amount of drugs and alcohol he’s consumed that day.
LaGrange County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven sentenced him in 2017 to eight years in prison. He had agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit a burglary, a Level 2 felony.
At his trial, two character witnesses called by Phillips’s defense attorney told the court Phillips was a good person who simply made bad decisions. He had been a star running back on the Elkhart Central High School football team before graduating in 2015. Phillips later attended college to play football but dropped out after just one semester.
Phillips asked for sentence modification because he completed the Purposeful Incarceration Program at the prison. However, LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick objected to the court granting any sentence modification, saying the victim in this case “strongly objected” to the modification. Glick also objected based on Indiana Code 35-38-1-17, which prohibits any modification of a violent criminal’s sentence without the prosecutor’s consent.
In her order, Bowen-Slaven said she denied Phillips’s request because the court found the original sentence “remains appropriate under the circumstances.”
Phillips will be eligible for release from prison in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.