LAGRANGE — Hungry for just a little taste of spring?
The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department announced it will be holding a drive-thru maple syrup sale in mid-March at the Maple Wood Nature Center.
The syrup is made right at the park, in the park’s department very own sugar shack. The syrup is made from sap tapped from trees in the park. The sale starts on Saturday, March 20, and runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The sale continues on Sunday, March 21, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Pints of the sweet treat sell for $8. Quarts cost $15.
In addition to syrup, treat yourself and others to maple cotton candy, maple kettle corn, and maple suckers that also will be on sale. All items are “while supplies last.” The parks department asks that you wear while speaking with the carhop.
The park’s system of trails will be open that day for those wanting to stretch their legs. Syrup can be purchased using cash, check, or credit.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 East C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
