ALBON — It took a five-hour drive to a fix a decade-old problem with Kendallville voting rolls.
Knox County Clerk David Shelton drove up from Vincennes Wednesday to help the Noble County Clerk’s Office prepare for the Aug. 1 re-vote in the Republican primary for the Kendallville City Council’s Second District.
Shelton has helped numerous other counties in Indiana with similar issues, which involves making sure people are registered to vote in their proper districts.
After spending a good chunk of the day at the Noble County Clerk’s Office, Shelton spoke to a group of election stakeholders in a hastily called meeting late Wednesday afternoon at the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch in Albion to explain what had happened and steps being taken to move forward.
“We’re in good shape now,” Knox said during the library meeting. “There is work that still needs to be done. The special election should go off without a hitch.”
Shelton made three suggestions to help avoid any confusion:
• He said everyone who plans on voting in the Aug. 1 re-vote should go to indianavoters.com to confirm what district they are in. If a registered voter believes there is an error, there is a form that can be filled out on that website to attempt to get the error corrected;
• He said the county should provide detailed maps of the council districts at the three vote centers that will be in operation, so voters can double-check they are in the right district.
• He said poll workers should be provided provisional ballots that can be cast in the event a voter feels there has been a mistake. In Knox County, these voters are sent immediately to the courthouse where that county’s election board handles the matter right away. Such provisional ballots must be requested before a person votes at one of the machines.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer issued an order the week of May 22 calling for a special election to be held Aug. 1 to determine whether incumbent Shari Targgart or challenger Ron Stanley should represent the Republican Party on the November ballot for Kendallville City Council Second District.
The special election was deemed necessary after voter rolls were not properly updated before the May primary, court documents say.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Kramer also ordered that early balloting be an option “so as to give voters in the special election the same opportunities to vote as were given for the May 2023 primary.”
A quirk in state law allows for another voter registration period that has now opened for anyone living in the Second District in Kendallville. Anyone who wishes to register to participate in the primary must do so prior by midnight on July 2.
In the May 2 primary, Targgart appeared to have defeated Stanley, 40-34.
No Democrats filed to contest the seat in time for the primary.
Stanley contested the results May 12.
Targgart and Stanley both stipulated in court documents that people who should not have voted in the district did vote and that people who should have been able to vote were turned away.
Shelton said the Noble County Clerk’s Office is working to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote in the race will have that chance.
“They are checking and double checking,” Shelton said.
Noble County GIS Coordinator Steve Hook is helping out.
The meeting Wednesday at the library included Noble County Deputy Clerk Holly Jones, Noble County Election Board president Dan Lash, Noble County Democrat Party Chairwoman Martha Quintanilla, Noble County GOP Chairwoman Shelly Williams (who called in to the meeting), Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, Kendallville City Councilmen Jim Dazey and Regan Ford, Noble County Commissioner Anita Hess and Noble County Council president George Bennett.
Shelton said the problem stems from confusion that arose after Kendallville did a council redistricting to meet 2010 census guidelines in 2011. The redistricting was done to meet population shifts within the city’s voting area.
The new redistricting map split a precinct in two, with a portion of that precinct voting for one city council seat and another portion of that same precinct voting for another council seat.
Shelton said the vast majority of the issues have arisen in those border areas, where one side of the streets is in one council district and the other side of the street is in another.
By state law, the county commissioners establish voting precincts for the entire county, but cities have the authority to alter districts.
Part of the confusion after the 2011 redistricting had to do with numerous official maps in distribution, some of which had some slight variations.
Shelton brought with him the version of the map which is on file with the state — the only one that matters.
It proved to be an enlightening look, revealing a couple of other issues the city has to address. Kendallville has annexed at least two areas that are not included on the current voting map filed with the state.
In one of several quirks that came to light Wednesday afternoon is the precinct that Dazey lives in. He has been the Wayne Township Precinct 17 GOP chairman for decades. According to the official map, Dazey actually lives in Wayne Township District 20.
That issue is more of a curiosity since a precinct chairman does not have to live in the precinct he or she chairs, according to state law.
The county has been working to address the primary issues for weeks. But working with the state hadn’t proved very fruitful.
It is common, Shelton said, to call one person at the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office and get an answer to a question, only to call the next day, reach a second state official, and get a completely different answer.
Issues like the one affecting the Kendallville vote happen, Shelton said.
“It’s not uncommon at all,” he said.
People get the wrong ballots, either by human error or by computer issues.
“It does happen,” Shelton said. “It happens in my county.”
Because the current problem has roots that are nearly 12 years old, there was no way for current Clerk Tammy Bremer to have even realized there was a problem. Bremer is in her first term in office.
“The current clerk would not have had any idea,” Shelton said. “Neither would her predecessor. These (errors) would have been hard for the clerk to detect.”
Shelton said there were seven improper votes cast in the race. None of those voters had voted in 2019 or 2015 elections, so no red flags would have arisen with those seven voters who cast ballots in the May primary.
Shelton has been offering his assistance free of charge.
