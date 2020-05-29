2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Roy L. Allen, 42, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further warrant information provided. Allen was held on $2,500 bond.
Brent N. Davidson, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further warrant information provided. Davidson was held without bond.
