2 booked into Noble County Jail

ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Roy L. Allen, 42, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further warrant information provided. Allen was held on $2,500 bond.

Brent N. Davidson, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further warrant information provided. Davidson was held without bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.