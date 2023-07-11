LAGRANGE — Brothers and sisters Kiana Mast, 16, and Karson Mast, 14, took the title of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion at the Dairy Steer show at the LaGrange County 4-H Fair on Monday.
Kiana showed her 1,611-pound prized steer, Button, in the 8th class. She and button impressed judges and made it all the way to the Grand Championship where she and Button stole the show.
When asked how it feels to be rewarded for her work, she said “It feels really good to have it pay off. It takes a lot of hours but it was worth it.”
Kiana has been working with Button every day for just under two years practicing walking, turning and other small commands. “I’m really proud of Button and myself. You spend time giving them (the steers) lots of love to get here.”
But this wasn’t her first show. Kiana has been involved in 4-H for the past eight years and entered the calf show last year where she won the Reserve Grand Champion.
Her brother, Karson, won the title of Reserve Grand Champion with his steer, Tank. Karson and Tank won the Division two showing, which put him in the running for the Grand Championship along side his sister.
It takes roughly two years of daily training and walking to train each of the steers before they bring them to the fair to be judged.
“It takes a lot of walking and I spend a lot of time making sure that Button has everything he needs to grow and stay healthy.” Kiana explained.
It will be hard to beat out Button. The judges praised his stance, his walk, his build, and his ability to remain calm and composed with Kiana. The judge remarked that “It was a close decision between the steers, both are strong and well built.”
Remaining LaGrange Fair Schedule:
Wednesday, July 12
4-H Dairy Cows entry for Show and Go: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., enter West Gate and follow signs.
4-H Horse & Pony, English classes, Jumping, Driving, Dressage, Flat: 9 a.m., Horse Arena.
4-H Draft Horse Halter Show: 9 a.m., Draft Horse Arena
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts, and Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone
4-H Dairy Show: 10:30 a.m., Pavilion.
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides, and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstrations and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
4-H Cat Show & Poster Judging: 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Judging of 4-H Draft Horse Halter Show: 4 p.m., east of Draft Horse Barn.
Rocket Launch: 4 p.m., East Lot.
4-H Beef Show: 5 p.m., Pavilion.
Judge 4-H Draft Horse Cart Class: 6 p.m., Horse Arena
Elkhart County Garden Tractor Pullers: garden tractor pull, 6 p.m., free admission, Grandstand.
Sparkle and Shine Dance Studio: 7 p.m., free stage.
Thursday, July 13
4-H Dairy Goat Show & Future Show: 9 a.m., Pavilion.
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides, Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstrations and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Hollywood Racing Pigs: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
4-H Horse & Pony Speed & Contesting: 3 p.m., Horse Arena
4-H Rabbit Show and Ambassador Contest: 3 p.m., Pavilion.
Jess Performance Presents Diesel Trucks and Farm Stock Tractor Pulls: 6 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit Pass: $20 per person.
Hubie Ashcraft Band: 7 p.m., free stage.
Friday, July 14Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; and Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
4-H Small Animal All-Around Showmanship: 10 a.m., Pavilion.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstration and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.LaGwana Printing 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: 1 p.m., Basketball Court.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
FFA Youth & Adult Programs: 1 p.m., Free Stage
Frog Jump (contestants bring their own frogs), Paper Airplane Fly (paper provided) and Cricket Spitting Contest (crickets provided)
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
4-H Large Animal All-Around Showmanship followed by Livestock Parade of Champions: 4 p.m., Horse Arena and Pavilion
Horse and Pony Fun Show: 5 p.m.
LaGrange County Rampage: 5 p.m., Free Stage
Three Bar J Ranch and Rodeo presents IPRA Rodeo Competition: 7 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit Pass: $20 per person.
Release Static Projects: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Community Building Door.
Post-Fair schedule
Friday, July 15Free Gate
Release all 4-H Animals Projects: noon.
Release all 4-H & Adult Exhibits: 8 a.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Livestock Auction: free lunch for buyers, 11 a.m., Pavilion
4-H Livestock Auction: noon, Pavilion.
Monday, July 17
4-H Fairgrounds Clean-up for 4-H Exhibitors and Families: 5:30 p.m.
