When the Indiana General Assembly adjourned its 2020 session back in mid-March, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were just beginning to be felt throughout the state.
Few could have foreseen the devastation that would follow — more than 7,000 Hoosiers dead from COVID-19 since March, and more than 87,000 private-sector jobs shed as the pandemic ravaged Indiana’s economy.
Now, nine months later, with the state reeling from months of sickness and coronavirus-induced shutdowns, legislators will return to the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Jan. 4 for a four-month session that is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent years.
First up on the agenda — figuring out a budget for the next two years.
As lawmakers gear up to craft the state’s next biennial budget they will be faced with some unusually hard choices. That’s because COVID-19 has caused state revenue to flatline.
After a record-setting three years of revenue growth of more than $17 billion per year, a new revenue forecast projects the state will have $34.95 billion in revenue to allocate over the next two years, an increase of only $350 million from the previous $34.6 billion budget.
That’s a barely 1% jump in revenue, and new Medicaid costs will likely exceed that increase, leaving little to no new money for state agencies and programs.
That could change if the state’s economy rebounds faster than expected, but for now, legislators are saying they’ll need to play it safe and be extra cautious.
“It’s a long session and we’ve got a lot to deal with,” said Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City. “We’ll have revenue forecasts from December, but we won’t have hard numbers to know what happened during this past year with COVID-19 until maybe April, so our budget is going to be quite a challenge when we find out where we really are.”
Teacher pay a top issueDespite revenue concerns, increasing teacher pay is almost certain to be a top issue during the upcoming session.
A commission on teacher pay formed by Gov. Eric Holcomb recently released findings that concluded Indiana lags woefully behind its neighbors in compensating its educators, ranking 38th in the nation for teacher pay.
The problem is correctable, but the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission determined that it will take an investment of $600 million a year over the next several years to improve median teacher pay to $60,000 per year, which would still rank behind Illinois and Michigan, but would be competitive in the Midwest region.
In the report, the commission made 37 recommendations for how to hit that target, ranging from cost savings to new sources of revenue.
Holcomb has pledged to “review and consider” the commission’s recommendations, although he has not committed to enacting or funding significant teacher pay increases in the upcoming session.
Area legislators are taking a similar position.
Abbott agrees that there is a need for higher teacher pay, but said the goal right now is to simply maintain current levels of K-12 funding given the revenue hit resulting from the pandemic.
“I really sympathize with the teachers,” he said. “They are in a very tough situation. They are trying to prepare different study programs for kids that are in virtual or in-school or a combination of both, and putting in a lot of hours and subjecting themselves to being infected by being right there with kids who may be asymptomatic.”
“I’ve always thought teachers are underpaid … that being said, a lot of this is going to come down to the budget. We’ve been told, ‘don’t come back here and try to see how much you can get,’ and we’re talking about any funding requests we have as legislators. It’s going to be how much can you afford to see get cut.”
“We want to help them out there, but how that will roll out I’m not sure yet,” Abbott added. “But everything depends on our budget — I can’t emphasize that enough.”
A recent report showing revenue in November up 2.2% over November 2019 has some lawmakers feeling cautiously optimistic that the state economy is starting to recover. Still, if revenue forecasts are accurate, there likely won’t be much money to throw at reversing what the commission describes as a “20-year regression in pay.” But there may be other options.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, says there is one thing lawmakers can easily do that would help out public school districts, and that is to increase per-pupil funding for virtual or e-learning students.
Currently, funding for virtual students is capped by state law at 85% of what a district receives for in-person pupils. Both Glick and Abbott, along with Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said they want to see that virtual students receive funding equal to their in-classroom peers.
“I’ve always been an advocate of getting everything we can for our teachers,” Zent said. “Maybe we can find a way to get some of that extra money for virtual students back to the teachers.”
Zent also suggested looking even further ahead. COVID-19, he said, has shown that virtual learning, as well as telecommuting, “may be the wave of the future,” and said Indiana needs to ride that wave by investing in better internet infrastructure, especially in rural communities.
“We have to be ready for that,” he said.
Coronavirus liability shieldGov. Holcomb and Indiana legislative leaders have expressed their support for giving businesses legal protection from COVID-19-related lawsuits, billing the move as necessary in order to speed along the state’s economic recovery. It’s a proposal that has backers in the four-county region.
Abbott said he’d like to see the Legislature address legal immunity, not just to shield businesses, but also frontline medical healthcare providers and first responders.
“Businesses are reluctant to open their doors,” Abbott said. “They may have curbside service or drive-through, but mainly in the restaurant-type businesses some of them are leery to open up in-house dining because of the threat of lawsuits.
“We want to provide a protection for them as long as they are using social distancing protocols and following CDC recommendations and our health departments recommendations. They shouldn’t be punished because someone inadvertently gets COVID-19 and tries to blame it on the business.”
Zent, who worked in dentistry and sits on the House Health Committee, said he would absolutely back such a move, citing difficulties with contact tracing and new research that paints a more complicated picture of how the coronavirus is spread among asymptomatic individuals.
“As a lifetime health care provider, you bet that needs to be done,” he said. “Because of the circumstances we’re going to have to have legislation to indemnify. We don’t need everyone in courtrooms suing each other for something we don’t fully understand.”
Glick, however, said she doesn’t know of any cases where a business has been sued for passing on the coronavirus, adding that a lawsuit of that nature would be difficult because of the significant legal hurdle of proving exactly where someone first contracted the virus.
She said she is open to such a bill, but would have to review the text before lending it her support, since she doesn’t want bad actors to be able to abuse legal immunity.
“We’ll see what bills come out,” she said. “If a bad actor is out there saying ‘you will come into work sick’ then I’d say that person is probably going to get sued anyways and we’ll see whether or not this stands. But if people are following protocols I don’t see how they’d be successful whether there’s a bill or not.”
More funding for law enforcement trainingAnother issue that is largely incumbent on budgetary negotiations, Abbott said he is working with Glick on securing more funding for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
There’s a desperate need for money to upgrade the academy’s aging facilities, Abbott says.
“In this day and age there has been a lot of talk about defunding the police, but we want to increase funding in a big way, but we want to do it in training,” he said.
“Currently, they are understaffed down there and the facility is 45 years old and has had little to no upgrades to it. A lot of the infrastructure is worn out, their training tracks and classrooms are way outdated. The facilities are lacking as far as maintenance. All of this needs to be upgraded.”
Abbott says upgrades to the Academy’s facilities need to include modifications allowing for new, scenario-based training.
The cost of doing all of the above: $95 million. While there have been different proposals for how to come up with the necessary funds, Abbott says he’s interested in exploring a user fee appended to insurance policies.
“We could accomplish (the upgrades and improvements) in several phases while having zero impact on the budget and only minimal impact via a user fee,” he said.
Legislature could face delaysAll of these priorities are incumbent on a smooth, efficient legislative session, but given how unusual 2020 has been lawmakers are warning of the possibility of delays caused by legislators becoming infected with COVID-19 and having to quarantine, or, a potential recess.
“There’s probably going to be some interruptions,” Glick said. “We just simply don’t know what’s going to happen after we go back into session on Jan. 4.”
There’s also a greater-than-usual amount of business to be handled in the four months legislators will meet, including redistricting. It’s unclear how the delay in the 2020 U.S. Census will affect redistricting in Indiana, which is supposed to take place during the upcoming session.
That, combined with the more than 1,000 bills that will be introduced, means that some issues, although important, won’t get resolved this session and may have to wait another year or two.
“There are a number of things that could make it very difficult for us to get a budget out in a timely fashion, and it could certainly interfere with what bills we do get through the system,” Glick said.
“I think you’re going to see a ‘hurry up and wait’ approach with this session. People are going to want to get their bills in and started in the process and then we’re just going to have to standby and see what’s happening and if we continue.”
“The best case scenario is we move through it and stay on course, but we just anticipate there will be some interruptions.”
