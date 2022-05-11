ALBION — It's now less than a month to go before Noble County government is ready to move next door into its brand new annex.
Finishing touches are being put on the $15 million building on the west side of the courthouse square in downtown Albion and county leaders are already prepping to start renovation the courthouse after most departments move out.
At Monday's Noble County Commissioners meeting, highway department engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the annex project for the county, provided numerous updates on final steps to get the annex open and occupied.
First, equipment suppliers are already inside the building getting furniture delivered and set up in the county offices. That stuff arrived earlier, so installers are getting a good jump on making sure everything is built and ready to go.
“It's nice that they're ahead of schedule there,” Smith said.
Second, crews have gone through and compiled a "punch list," small items that need addressing after heavy construction is completed before final acceptance of the building. Smith reported there have been no problems with that and crews have worked through to fix any lingering problems or rough edges.
Third, the county opted to purchase outdoor lettering for the building at a cost of $6,420. That will include 16-inch black aluminum letters for the building name, along with 12-inch letters for the street address.
Fourth, Smith went through arrangements for a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday June 3. The dedication will include comments from commissioners, county council members, architect American Structurepoint, Town of Albion representatives and Smith, with a ribbon cutting to follow. After that ceremony, local officials will get guided tours of the building.
After going through the list of updates on the annex, Smith and turned their attention briefly to the existing courthouse, which will be renovated after most of the business offices currently inside of it move across the street.
The courthouse will primarily be used for the courts and probation department in the future, with the planned renovation allowing those departments more room.
On Monday, the commissioners opened letters of interest for construction managers interested in overseeing the project. The process was an easy one, because the county only received one proposal, from Weigand Construction, which has been acting as construction manager for the annex project.
That made the decision exceptionally easy, because everyone in the room had nothing but praise for Weigand.
"It's either re-advertise or go forward. Obviously we have experience with Weigand," Smith said. "They've been great to work with. They work very well with Sturcturepoint. I think it's added value."
"I'm OK with Weigand. The quality of work and their response during the annex project speaks volumes," Commissioner Gary Leatherman agreed.
"I just think their expertise and professionalism will be really hard to beat," Commissioner Anita Hess added. "The annex has been so smooth for the most part and we want to have that (cohesion)."
Attorney Dennis Graft also noted it might be beneficial to have Weigand on hand in case there are any lingering or new problems that arise with the annex building, too.
Commissioners unanimously selected Weigand to serve as construction manager for the upcoming courthouse project.
Lastly, later in the meeting, IT Director Dave Baum came to discuss door security at the new annex and, eventually, the wider campus of county buildings.
Exterior doors on the building will have card readers, allowing county employees to use their ID badges to unlock the door and enter without having to go through security at the front entrance. But Baum asked whether the commissioners were interested in additional layers of security for those doors.
For example, if an employee were to lose their badge, anyone who picks it up would then be able to access the annex at any time, Baum said.
Baum suggested a two-factor authentication, requiring not just the badge but some kind of additional security layer such as a pinpad with code or connecting to a smartphone app that would verify the county employee is trying to enter.
Commissioners liked the idea of adding a pin code as a second layer of security to help prevent any unauthorized access, and Baum said he would reach out to their security installer to find out about additional cost and implementation for such a system.
