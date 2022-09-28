In Tuesday’s edition of The News Sun, one of the two lakes involved in a private-county culvert project was misidentified in the article “Bid received on connector culvert.” The culvert will connect Little Long Lake and Round Lake.
The News Sun regrets the error.
