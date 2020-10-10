ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s popular Halloween events will happen this year, but in a “grab and go” format on Oct. 29 at all three locations in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell.
Director Sandy Petrie shared her plans with the library board during its meeting Thursday night. Children are encouraged to wear their own Halloween costumes for the events.
The Harry Potter-costumed staff will hand out 2020 “Hogwarts Halloween” family fun kits in the Albion parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The kits contain a scavenger hunt, Muggle candy, activity pages, Polyjuice Potion slime and other Harry Potter-themed treats.
At the Avilla branch, “Creepy Curbside” will offer a costume parade, photo opportunities and a story walk as well as grab bags of crafts, candy and treats from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Halloween Double Dare Drive-In Movies will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Avilla parking lot, featuring “Monster House” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” Tickets are available at the front desk.
In Cromwell, the “Monster Mash” will feature a costume contest with five grand prizes, photo opportunities and grab bags of crafts and treats from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In other business, the board approved the 2021 budget as published and a resolution to transfer $50,000 to the library’s Rainy Day Fund. Petrie said the transfer is the first one in two years.
All budget forms were submitted Friday to the Department of Local Government Finance through its Gateway program.
Petrie reported that the libraries are all operating with safety measures in place for COVID-19, including required wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitizing and quarantining all returned items, frequent hand washing and health screenings for employees. Meeting rooms remain closed for reservations since March when the pandemic began.
Petrie said she isn’t comfortable yet with allowing groups to gather in the meeting rooms while there is still risk of spreading the virus to staff and patrons.
Petrie asked for feedback from the board about resuming family visitations on a limited basis through December. Case managers at Northeastern Center and the Bowen Center often used the library as a public, neutral meeting place for family visitations before the pandemic hit in March.
After some discussion, the board agreed that Petrie could allocate blocks of time for family visitations scheduled by case managers in both mental health organizations, with the following of appropriate sanitation protocols and adherence to safety measures.
The library board meets again Nov. 12, when members will discuss the 2021 meeting schedule, following a federal or state holiday schedule, operating hours for 2021 and options for in-service training for staff in 2021.
