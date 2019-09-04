SHIPSHEWANA — If you’ve hand a hankering for a freshly made, hot pretzel dunked in just a bit of a spicy cheese dip, then this Thursday might just be the day you’ve been waiting for.
For one $1, you can indulge your tastes while at the same time lend a helping hand to a struggling family in Nicaragua by visiting the Ben’s Pretzel store in Shipshewana.
This Thursday, Ben and Elizabeth Miller, owners of Ben’s Pretzels, Shipshewana, are trying to raise $5,200 Thursday they intend to use to help build one new simple home for a struggling family in Nicaragua.
Miller said she and her husband Ben first really became aware how great the need for simple, affordable housing was in that Central American county when her husband visited Nicaragua in 2017. The Miller plan to raise enough money over the course of the next year or so to build several hundred homes in the country.
Miller said this mission springs from she and her husband’s belief that those that can should reach out and help those in need.
“We really have so much that we can give, and bring hope to them, from here,” she said of their efforts to change the fortunate’s of Nicaragua’s poor.
In addition to providing homes for families, Miller said the project will provide jobs to locals hired to build those homes.
To make that happen, the pair is willing to donate one day’s proceeds from their Shipshewana store to the effort.
“Every first Thursday is one dollar pretzel day at our Shipshewana store,” she said. “Ben and I, we want to take the sales for the day at that store and use it to help build a home. We’ll take donations, but our goal is to raise enough money Thursday to build one new home.”
