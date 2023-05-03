INDIANAPOLIS — What did your state representatives accomplish this session?
Northeast Indiana's three House members got three bills signed into law.
Republican Reps. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Denny Zent, R-Angola, didn't get nearly as much through as the 12 bills the two state senators passed out of the legislature this year, but then 100-member House is a much more crowded field to squeeze a bill or two through.
That being said, all three lawmakers got one piece of legislation through to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk this session. They had other successes inside their own chamber, too, with each also having bills that passed that House but then never made it through the Senate after the halfway point.
So what did the three reps get passed this year?
For Abbott, who represents District 18 serving most of Noble County and portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko and Whitley counties, got H.B. 1304, "Watercraft registration renewal fee," to the governor.
Abbott's bill updates the annual registration fees for boats, a fee schedule that hadn't been touched in 20 years. Abbott, a Sylvan Lake resident, said he authored the bill in hopes of raising more funding for the Department of Natural Resources's Lake and River Enhancement Fund, which pays out grants for waterway maintenance projects across the state.
The bill updates the fees for watercraft from a $10 minimum to a $30 maximum to now $15 at the minimum and up to $60 per year for Class 14 watercraft valued at $75,000 or more.
Those fees are little less than the initial numbers Abbott floated back before the session, originally eyeing a $15-$75 range.
The bill also changes the proportion of where the money goes, with the LARE fund now receiving 75% of the registration proceeds, up from 66%, with the other 25% continuing to go to the conservation officer marine enforcement fund.
Holcomb signed the bill into law on April 20.
For Smatz, who represents District 52 that covers all of DeKalb County but also picked up Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County as well as more of southern Steuben County during the 2022 redistricting, his bill requiring public government meetings to be videoed and archived went the distance.
H.B. 1167, "Live streaming and archiving meetings," will require government units to stream their meetings live via a video platform of their choosing, as well as require those videos to be archived and accessible to the public. Government units that do not have internet access would be required to record the meeting and post the video afterward.
Government units will only have to maintain that video archive of a meeting online for 90 days and could delete the files afterward if they so choose.
Local governments will have some time to get ready for this change, as the law — if signed by Holcomb, which it hadn't been as of Wednesday morning — would take effect July 1, 2025.
For Zent, whose District 51 covers all of LaGrange County and the remainder of Steuben County not represented by Smaltz, his H.B. 1113 was a small one regarding the "dental compliance fund."
Zent's bill removes a requirement that dentists and dental hygienists pay a $20 compliance fee when renewing a license that is deposited into the dental compliance fund.
The bill also designates that money in the fund is to be used to provide funds for administering and enforcing the provisions of the Indiana Code chapter concerning the regulation of dentists.
The governor signed Zent's measure into law on April 20.
