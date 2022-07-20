LIGONIER — Two behind-the-scenes workers shared the 2022 Citizen of the Year honors Tuesday at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Johnnetta Lutton, a volunteer for several causes, and Bill Doege of Milford Food Bank were honored with plaques.
Dr. Bruce Draggoo, who practiced dentistry in Ligonier for 44 years before his recent retirement, was named the 2022 Business of the Year.
“It’s interesting to be ‘Business of the Year’ when I no longer have a business,” Draggoo joked. “I had many wonderful patients.”
Lutton is active as a full-time employee and loves gardening. A minister’s wife, she volunteers behind the scenes, helping the elder, cooking for others and sometimes driving people who need transportation.
“She welcomes all to her dinner table,” said Deb Imbody of the Chamber as she presented Lutton with her award.
By coincidence, Doege had planned to be at the Chamber meeting anyway, as the program speaker. He had been scheduled for the program long before he was chosen as Citizen of the Year.
Doege was honored for his work with the food bank, first as a volunteer in 2009 and now as its employee since February. Doege helped to grow the food bank by finding warehouse space to store food to distribute to food pantries from South bend to Ohio and from Fort Wayne to Michigan.
Doegg is a family man and has a heart for service, Imbody said. He has been active with the West Noble PTO, Grace Community Church’s Fight Club and Stone’s Hill Community Church. In July, Doege opened Milford Food Banks’ resources store at Stone’s Hill Church.
Doege had been a full-time employee at The Papers in Milford, before the food bank’s board hired him to manage the food bank’s ministry full-time.
During his program, Doege said the Milford Food Bank was modeled after a food bank in Lafayette. As the Milford bank grew, Doege approached his employer about using 4,000 feet of its warehouse space.
Donors contributed $140,000 to buy a building at 111 S. Main St., Milford, it’s location today.
When the Papers shut down a press line, a 7,000-square-foot warehouse became available to the food bank.
Today, Milford Food Bank distributes free food to 113 pantries, from North Judson to the Ohio line; from Fremont to Cassopolis, Marcellus, Niles and Hastings, Michigan; and from Fort Wayne to Noble and Elkhart counties to South Bend.
The emphasis is on the word, “free.”
Milford Food Bank acquires its food from wholesale stock and passes it on to the pantries, free of charge. That free food goes everywhere, from the Blessing Box in Ligonier, to pantries in West Noble, Central Noble, Kendallville, Wolf Lake, Wolcottville and Rome City.
Doege said Elkhart County was hit with factory closings in July, driving up food insecurity,
“We were serving 850 families once a week. Now we are serving 1,100,” Doeges said.
Milford Food Bank also collaborates with the Veterans Admnistration Hospital system to get food to veterans who are food insecure. Doege noted that his VA contact has to raise funds for food aid because that isn’t covered by the government.
“The ministry touches local veterans through the VA pantries,” he said.
Doege said the ministry is one way to reduce the huge amount of food that is wasted in the United States. Laws in some locations now prohibit giant retailers from just throwing away good food, forcing them to collaborate with organizations like Milford Food Bank to dispose of extra food more responsibly.
