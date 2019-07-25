KENDALLVILLE — In a brief meeting Wednesday night, East Noble officially opened a new collective bargaining process with teachers, although real negotiation can't start until later this fall.
Following a short East Noble School Corp. board meeting, Superintendent Ann Linson hosted a collective bargaining hearing to officially open a new process between the district and its teachers.
"All we do is state what is bargainable and that we're going to begin informal bargaining," said Linson, who was joined by Charlie Barber representing the teachers. East Noble School Board members also attended in the audience for the brief meeting.
The previous two-year agreement actually expired on June 30, but the district can't begin formal negotiation until later this year, which is normal procedure. The last agreement covered from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019, but wasn't ratified until October 2017.
The collective bargaining agreements details several items between the district and the local teacher's association, but one of the most notable aspects of the two-year agreement is regarding teacher salaries and benefits.
In the previous agreement, salaries started at $36,920 — equivalent to $17.75 per hour for a 40-hour per week, 52-week per year job — with the highest possible compensation topping out at $70,835.
Teacher pay was a hot topic of discussion in the recent Indiana General Assembly session, with some lawmakers pushing to ensure larger wage increases for teachers in the state.
Republican lawmakers, who hold supermajorities in both houses, did increase education funding overall, but did not earmark that any of it specifically had to go to boosting teacher pay.
Linson said East Noble has been able to increase teacher salaries over time and hopes to be able to continue to do so.
"We've been able to give our staff a reasonable raise," Linson.
Whether that's possible or how much of a raise, however, will depend on student enrollment numbers. Since most of a district's operation funding is tied to a per-student stipend from the state, declining enrollment leads to a declining budget.
Lakeland School Corp. in LaGrange recently had to go through a major reorganization due to rapid enrollment loss. The district closed two elementary schools and consolidated into three buildings, shedding some staff in the process.
Every public school district in Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties has lost enrollment since the 2013-14 school year, with the exception of Fremont, which had no change in the five-year period.
East Noble's enrollment has dropped from 3,802 at the start of the 2011 school year to 3,621 at the beginning of 2018, a decrease of about 4.8%.
Linson said enrollment decline has gone hand in hand with population decline in the county. Also compounding the problem is a housing shortage, which is preventing younger families — and therefore K-12 students — from moving into the district.
Noble County's population has been stagnant for years and aging as a whole, meaning the number of older residents is outpacing younger ones. That trend signals both a declining birth rate and migration out of Noble County by younger generation.
So East Noble hopes to boost teacher pay in the next contract, but it will ultimately depend on the district's total budget.
"It all is based on enrollment. When you have a declining enrollment, you have a declining budget," Linson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.