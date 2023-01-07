Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathon D. Atteberry, 22, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Atteberry was held without bond.
Suzen C. Chastain, 22, of the 2400 block of Shala Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Thursday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Chastain was held without bond.
Justin A. Combs, 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Combs was held on $2,500 bond.
Tara L. Cooper, 43, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information provided. Cooper was held without bond.
Mario A. Gutierrez-Rizo, 22, of the 100 block of East Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Gutierrez-Rizo was held on $2,500 bond.
Shaylene R. Ramey, 33, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ramey was held without bond.
Nina L. Sparkman, 31, of the 300 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Sparkman was held on $2,500 bond.
