Sandhill cranes watching
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks Department is putting together a bird watching outing next month.
Parks department naturalists will be leading a bird watching excursion to see Sandhill cranes migrating through the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife area on November 3, at 3:30 p.m.
Call 854-2225 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org to reserve a free seat on the parks department passenger van. Seats are limited. The group will be bird watching at the waterfowl resting area until dusk. A lawn chair or blanket and binoculars are strongly recommended. Due to the stationary and quiet nature of bird watching, this activity may not be suited for young children.
Participants can drive their own vehicles and stay as long as they like. This activity will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
