KENDALLVILLE — A Kendallville business got permission to extend its planned concrete loading dock by 10 feet into the Progress Road right-of-way as part of its plant expansion. The board of works approved the request Tuesday.
Hendrickson is expanding Plant 3 in the city’s east industrial park and asked for the dock extension on the north side to make it easier and safer for truck movement in the area, said Eric Carl, who represented the company.
Drainage will flow onsite to the company’s pond and water quality system and be routed through the proposed plant’s storm drain system. Fencing will remain behind the row of electric poles.
City engineer Scott Derby said nearby industries have received similar right-of-way adjustments.
Derby also reported that the South Main Street culvert project is coming in under budget, and two weeks ahead of schedule for its completion. The project was expected to be done in July.
The board of works also granted permission for a July 28 celebration of the metal sculptures art installation at the pocket park. Coordinator Susan Jansen of Kendallville Rotary and Main Street coordinator Kristen Johnson said the event is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with light acoustic music, simple hors d’oeuvres, and perhaps a wine tasting.
The board also paid its bills:
• $5,526.58 to 1st Response Fleet Service for performing annual standard pump tests and Department of Transportation maintenance for all Kendallville Fire Department apparatus.
• $7,265 to WET Environmental Engineering for professional services and consultation in May for the wastewater treatment plant.
• $5,978 to MacAllister Rentals for renting a shoring box for 1 ½ weeks to repair a collapsed sewer line on South Morton Street. The shoring box was needed for safety at the depth of the collapsed sewer.
The board accepted the low bid of $25,000 from Noble Industrial Fabrication to build and install aluminum handrails around two clarifiers at the wastewater treatment plant. Other bidders were Kammerer Dynamics at $25,287.86 and Kammerer Fab Inc. at $38,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.