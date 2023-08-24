Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Clinton L. Campbell, 31, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Timothy W. Graham II, 32, of the 3500 block of West Lincoln Way Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging charging information provided. Graham was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 23, of the 11000 block of West C.R. 100N, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hall was held without bond.
Jill R. Huffman, 46, of the 400 block of East Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Huffman was held on $3,500 cash bond.
Ronald L. Jones, 56, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 1075S, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 58, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Spaw was held without bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 50, of the 9200 block of West Knapp Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Strock was held without bond.
Jacob L. Bentley, 25, of the 600 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bentley was released on his own recognizance.
Chad E. DeLong, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance. DeLong was held without bond.
Amelia A. Johnson, 32, of the 1900 block of Gerbera Crossing, Kendallville, was booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Amber M. Lynch 42, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lynch was held without bond.
Andrew M. Newcomer, 29, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Newcomer was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Tuesday, according to jail records.
Joshua Brandenburger, 34, of the 100 block of North High Street, Shipshewana, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Brandenburger posted bond and was released on Monday.
Dena Kreger, 44, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a hold order issued by authorities in Whitley County related to a Class C misdemeanor charge. Kreger was transferred to the custody of Whitley County authorities Monday.
Cedric Strayer, 26, of the 100 block of North Prospect, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No bond information provided.
Rian Houser, 34, of the 600 block of North Maple, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony. No bond information provided.
Treven Handshoe, 18, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charge of minor in possession. No bond information provided.
Ryan Kauffman, 41, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 475E, Howe, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate. No bond information provided.
