KENDALLVILLE — For the second time in three years, Habitat for Humanity is getting a basically free lot from Kendallville in order to site its next build.
What once was a blighted house knocked down by the city in 2018 will soon become a new single-family home for a family in need.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety approved selling the vacant lot it owns at 714 S. State St. to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana for $10.
Kendallville acquired ownership of 714-716 S. State St. in April 2018 through a condemnation process and tore down the blighted house that used to stand there. The lot has been sitting empty for the past five years since, with the city having to maintain grass and weeds on the vacant lot.
By selling it to Habitat for a nominal fee, the city frees itself of the maintenance cost and efforts, gets a new home built and gets the property back on the city tax rolls.
“The property would be restored to a taxable parcel of real estate within the city, and certain individuals or a family within the community would benefit from being provided by the Habitat for Humanity with a newly build [sic] home to live in,” the resolution approving the sale states.
It’s the second lot Kendallville has sold to Habitat after the city received the same $10 for 121 Newnam Ave., located five blocks west of Main Street, in January 2020.
The pandemic put the brakes on the build for a while, but Habitat completed a new home at that site in 2022.
“That project went amazing and we want to work with them again,” said Marianne Stanley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, which serves Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Actually, Tuesday’s news that the city was selling a lot caught Stanley by surprise. She had been talking with someone a couple weeks back about Kendallville, but there was nothing for sale that would work for a new build.
So in the swoops the city and, voila, here’s a parcel.
“The City of Kendallville, we’re blessed working with them,” Stanley said. “They’ve donated the one on Riley Street. They donated the one on Newnam.”
The Newnam house was built by Impact Institute building trades students and Habitat got a ton of support from local businesses and industries for it. Stanley said Northeast Indiana roofing donated the roof, Big C Lumber donated windows, Champion Homes out of Topeka donated siding and Therma-Tru provided exterior doors.
Even LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity helped by sending over some fixtures and the city’s Arby’s restaruant helped out by feeding the Impact students — many of who are morning customers before heading off to school — multiple times during the project.
Stanley hopes Impact Institute will be able to take part again, for a new build that could begin for the start of the 2023-24 school year if everything goes well. She already reached out to the Kendallville-based vocational program, which serves students from around the four-county area.
The Habitat projects are wins across the board for the city. Aside from donating the lot and getting a new home, which Kendallville can always use amid the housing shortfall, the Habitat program allows families who otherwise might not be able to get into a home to get a place to call their own.
For example, the Newnam Avenue house that completed in September last year is now home to a single mother and her two young children, Stanley said.
“She’s been an amazing homeowner so far,” Stanley said.
For more info on Habitat for Humanity or to donate to this or future projects, visit online at hfhnei.com.
