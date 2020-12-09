KENDALLVILLE — Downtown Kendallville will get a little brighter tonight.
Although the city is still waiting for its new streetlights to get turned on, Kendallville is adding some new light to downtown for the holidays as it flips the switch on a new, huge holiday ornament at the corner of Main and Rush streets across from City Hall.
A lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the downtown group Experience the Heart of Kendallville had been shopping some ideas for a new decorative feature for the downtown and had been browsing some options it could purchase.
But instead of spending to buy something for downtown, Handshoe instead reached out to Kammerer Design and Fabrication, which aside from being a local metal shop also has its own reputation for having holiday spirit with its decorations and light shows at its shop on Kammerer Road.
Handshoe sent a design to owner Kelly Kammerer and the metal shop got to work. When they called the mayor out to take a look at the product before they put the finishing touches on it, she was blown away.
Kammerer had done other public art projects, including recently fabricated a free-standing memorial recognizing police, fire and medical workers that was made for Avilla attorney Seth Tipton and placed at his office in downtown Avilla on the Fourth of July.
"It is absolutely amazing," Handshoe said. "(Downtown merchants) are very excited about this and the street department spent hours attaching all the lights.
"It's a very large white ornament with white lights. It's so large you can stand in it and have your picture made. It will definitely be an attraction made for the downtown to come down and have their photo made," Handshoe said.
The city also brought some extra giant Christmas cards from the Bixler Lake Park drive-through to help decorate around the new lighted feature.
And, as an added bonus to the city, Kammerer is giving the installation to the city as a Christmas present, free of charge.
"The wonderful piece of all this is Kelly donated the ornament and that would have been thousands of dollars," Handshoe said. "They are very community minded and we are very grateful for that."
Kendallville is planning in the future to turn the lot across from City Hall, which was formerly a dilapidated auto service station before the city had it condemned and torn down, into a pocket park for the downtown.
Handshoe said the ornament can return next year and the city hopes to build on it next year to create an attractive winter wonderland for residents.
