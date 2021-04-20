KENDALLVILLE — Noble County restaurateurs and entrepreneurs sampled a taste of the Monte Pisano region of Tuscany, Italy, enjoying food, olive oils and wines in an interactive experience Thursday at The Community Learning Center.
CLC executive director Julia Tipton and international business entrepreneur Lorenzo Bona guided business owners from Ligonier, Kendallville, LaOtto and Albion through a tasting of products produced by small, family-run businesses in Italy.
Bona, an Italian, first came to Kendallville as an AFS exchange student in 1987 at East Noble High School. He liked Kendallville so much that he moved his family here in 2016 from Italy and founded his company, Limestone Economics, with the goal of building economic bridges between cultures and companies. The American company now has representatives in Italy.
“We want to create potential opportunities for cultures to meet and find ways to prosper,” he said in his introduction.
Guests viewed a video that profiled the families and businesses of the Monte Pisano area of Tuscany, a region in central Italy with the capital city of Florence. The region is known for its beautiful landscapes, agriculture, tourism, history, artistic legacy and cultural influence. It is regarded as the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance.
Among the products on the menu were five kinds of extra virgin olive oil, Tuscan pasta and beef ragu, three kinds of gourmet jam served with wine and aged cheese, a traditional almond macaroon, and several red wines.
