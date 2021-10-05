Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Edward A. Rose, 54, of the 700 block of Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provide.d Rose was held without bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 40, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rugg was held without bond.
Cody S. Gibson, 27, of the 1100 block of Middlebury Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Thomas A. Penrod, 37, of the 3000 block of North Georgia Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Penrod was released on his own recognizance.
Davin M. Peters, 24, of the 1300 block of East C.R. 600S, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Peters was released on his own recognizance.
Kendall D. Robertson, 22, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Robertson was held without bond.
Brice K. Cummins, 43, of the 600 block of Warren Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 33, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 1200W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
James E. Talbott, 41, of the 5200 block of East Northport Road, Rome City, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Christopher J. Bliven, 34, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chyanna R. Smith, 24, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 100W, Howe, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Marcus L. Yutzy, 29, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was arrested 9:34 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
