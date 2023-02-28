Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joseph M. Holt, 54, of the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on chargs of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Holt was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary M. Honaker, 46, of the 200 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Honaker was held on $2,500 bond.
Penny K. Leininger, 57, of the 300 block of Fourth Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Leininger was held without bond.
Jose G. Maya-Sandoval, 39, of the 2500 block of Capital Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Randy E. Miller, 29, of the 100 block of North Fifth Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Lukela J. Radona, 35, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:08 p.m.Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Radona was held on $2,500 bond.
Starrianna S. Trevino, 31, of the 700 block of West Bristol Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Trevino was held on $2,500 bond.
Catherine A. Underwood, 34, of the 400 block of South John Street, Angola, was booked at 11:34 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 47, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. DeCamp was held without bond.
Caitlin E. Gonser, 25, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Saturday by by Kendallville police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine and theft. Gonser was held without bond.
DeMaury Haywood, 29, of the 1800 block of Drexel Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael J. Ketcham, 52, of the 52700 block of S.R. 13, Middlebury, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony. Ketcham was held on $2,500 bond.
Ashleigh N. Moore, 31, of hte 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian K. Tarlton, 32, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Tarlton was held without bond.
David A. Bergman Jr., 46, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 750E, Avilla, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Bergman was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyranny J. Frye, 29, of the 200 block of Colonial Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Frye was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.