KENDALLVILLE — AMI Investment Management is pleased to announce that Ben Shively has joined the firm’s investment team.
Shivley is a certified financial planner is and has earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance at Western Michigan University and his master’s in business administration at the University of Notre Dame.
“Ben has 22 years of experience in the investment industry designing and managing investment portfolios for individual and institutional clients. We are excited to have Ben join our team and serve AMI clients,” stated AMI President Michael Axel.
AMI Investment Management is located in Kendallville and is an independent Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1995, AMI works with individuals and institutions to design and manage investment portfolios to meet their goals.
