LAGRANGE — Mongo businessman Andy Linder got a firsthand look at just what it is like to be an assistant principal at a junior/senior high school, and a chance to see for himself how Lakeland made that transition work.
Linder volunteered to shadow Lakeland Assistant Principal Jason Schackow for half a day last week, and the experience, Linder said, did not disappoint.
Linder was one of the hundreds of people who attended a series of meetings held last year by the Lakeland School Corporation as it talked to parents and taxpayers about downsizing the corporation because of declining student numbers and dwindling funds. In the end, the corporation’s board of trustees decided to close two of its three elementary schools, and realign the high school into a junior/senior high school.
But at one point during those conversations, as part of a pledge to make the whole process more transparent, board members and school administrators offered those in the audience a chance to shadow a high school assistant principal for a day.
Linder took Lakeland up on that offer.
Linder, a Lakeland graduate, now lives in Mongo and owns and operates the Mongo Trading Post. Ironically, his oldest child now attends the Prairie Heights Elementary School. But Linder said as a member of the community, it’s important to him that all three LaGrange County public school systems do well. Besides, he wanted to see for himself how things in the high school were going.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a high school,” Linder said. “Things have changed and I’m curious as to what the environment is these days.”
Linder’s day started out watching a fire drill from the high school’s front office but it quickly turned into a lesson on dealing with student behavior. Schackow had to step away from Linder for a minute to speak with a teacher as well as the school’s resource officer about an incident involving a high school student. He then talked to Linder about what had transpired.
Schackow said he wanted Linder to have the chance to see the real picture of what goes on in a high school, both good and bad. And he added that his goal was for the former student to see firsthand all the steps the school and staff have taken to make education at Lakeland the best it can be.
“I hoped Andy would see engaged students and the passion our teachers have for their kids,” he said. “I also hoped we could get to see some of the changes in the curriculum that we’ve implemented since he was a student here.”
Schackow and Linder then walked the school’s halls, talking about education and watching both high school and junior high school students transition between classes.
Linder, like others in the audience at last year’s Lakeland consolidation meetings, said he wondered if younger students would be safe in a new junior/senior high school. He said his day shadowing Schackow answered those questions.
“I wanted to see what the impact was, and see what’s going on now,” Linder said.
Linder and his wife also are Lakeland parents, having enrolled their youngest child in the preschool program at Lima-Brighton. Linder said he’s been impressed with that program and what it’s done for his young daughter.
“It’s a more advanced curriculum that you wouldn’t get at any other four-day-a-week daycare program,” Linder explained. He added that he and his wife are already seeing signs their daughter is benefiting from the program.
“She’s more outgoing, more advanced than she would be otherwise,” he said
Schackow said he wanted to make sure Linder saw a complete picture of an ordinary day at the new junior/senior high school, including any of the problems that can crop up during the day.
“The most interesting moment for me during this shadow day was talking through problems I was still dealing with from a management perspective and then getting Andy’s thoughts and opinions on how he would handle it,” Schackow said. “To get his perspective from a business mindset was a great solution that we are going to implement this week. The experience was really beneficial both ways, which is why I love making the connections with the community members that surround our school.”
Linder said his tour of the school and his discussions with Schackow helped him better understand Lakeland’s transition into its new school model.
“One of the things I got out of that was how that transition went, bringing the junior and senior high schools together,” he said. “It looks like it’s going really well from what I can tell.”
Schackow said this opportunity gave him a chance to show Linder what it takes to make a school run well.
“Andy got to see the advancements and changes we’ve made especially with adding two grade levels to the school this past year,” he explained. “I think he also was able to see the connections our teachers and students have and the effect that has on learning. I think he was also able to see how much happens behind the scenes to make the school day run smoothly for our staff and students.”
Linder said after his half-day at the school, he was not disappointed.
“Honestly, I just wanted to see how the high school has changed since I was there. I was curious about the transition, the addition of the seventh- and eighth-grade kids, and to see how that went,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised. I thought things look like they were flowing pretty well together.”
