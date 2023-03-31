Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, becoming mostly clear overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.