Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a two-part series on educational challenges facing teachers and school administrators in the Central Noble Schools. This first installment deals with attendance, a major factor in the educational process.
ALBION — “80% of life is just showing up.”
Actor/director Woody Allen is credited with that line.
It’s appropriate for one important issue at Central Noble Schools — attendance.
During the March 6 meeting of the Central Noble school board, Central Noble Elementary School Principal Barry Younghans showed the struggles his school is having just getting kids into class on a regular basis — step one in the educational process.
According to data provided to the school board, Central Noble had 30% of its students who were labeled as high-risk, those who had missed 14 or more days of school.
A whopping 17 students had missed more than 25 times.
Another 22% — 56 pupils — had missed 8-13 days, and are considered at medium risk.
It’s one of the easiest educational principles to grasp: If you aren’t in the classroom, it’s hard to receive an education.
“When they miss school, they miss instruction,” Younghans said.
The school sends letters when a student starts to miss too many days. Other correspondence from the school follows. There are occasional home visits from staff or a school resource officer.
As a last result, parents can be reported to the Department of Child Services. But unless there is another factor, such as suspected drug abuse, for example, DCS doesn’t have the staffing to investigate simple truancy.
The attendance numbers are similar at Central Noble Primary School, where 13% of the school’s 247 students have missed 14 or more days so far this year and are considered at high risk. Medium risk students with 8-13 absences account for another 27% at the primary.
Missing school at any age is impactful, but it may be particularly damaging for students in the primary school who are getting their first lessons on the basics, lessons that lay the groundwork for all future learning.
“It’s just really important to be here,” Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart said. “We’re trying to lay the foundation for literacy and reading.”
Attendance issues are not a one-year phenomena, either.
In the 2021-2022 school year, 71.6% of Central Noble Elementary School’s students were present for 94% of school days, a state benchmark. The state average was 59%.
Of those students signed up for free and reduced lunches, 60% of the elementary’s school students achieved that 94% benchmark for attendance. For students who pay for lunch, 78.8% manage to be in school at least 94% of the time.
“There is a direct link between poverty and attendance,” Younghans said. “Poverty plays a huge role in the academic success of out students.”
Illness are to be expected, Younghans said. And a child who misses a week of school due to chicken pox and a week due to the measles — two relatively common elementary-aged maladies — puts that youngster at 10 absences.
But often — too often, according to school officials — kids aren’t absent because they are sick.
“So many of our kids just miss,” Younghans said. “They’re falling behind.”
Many of the students miss for circumstances beyond their control. Some parents don’t have adequate, reliable transportation to get their kids to school, Central Noble Elementary School Counselor Kayla Buonanno said. Other parents have to be at work at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and are forced to rely on their children to get themselves up and around and to school.
There is a small number of children who regularly show up a half hour or later than when classes officially start.
“We’re happy to have them at 9:30 a.m.,” Buonanno said. “We’re happy to have them at all.”
Attendance struggled mightily during the coronavirus pandemic. Not surprisingly, students achievement also dipped.
Now that the number of COVID-19 related absences have waned, both are starting to rebound.
“We’re already seeing progress,” Buonanno said. “It’s a slow progress.”
Despite attendance being almost completely out of the control of teachers and administrators, the Indiana Department of Education can lower a school’s grade based on how many absences that are reported.
