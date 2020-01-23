3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
David H. Hallen, 56, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No booking information provided.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 51, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Irvin was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordon L. McClure, 31, of the 100 block of Staunton Drive, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. McClure was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.