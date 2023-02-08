SOUTH WHITLEY — The Central Noble boys basketball team used its defense to overcome an 11-point deficit in the second quarter in defeating Whitko Tuesday night, 60-49.
The win improved the Cougars to 14-5 on the season. Whitko fell to 4-13.
The Cougars visit Lakeland (12-6) on Friday. Central Noble edged the Lakers, 45-44, in a Northeast Corner Conference tournament game on Jan. 13.
Central Noble was led Tuesday by senior Conner Lemmon’s 21 points. Junior Drew Pliett scored 13. Sophomore Redick Zolman chipped in with 12 and junior Isaiah Gard finished with eight.
Junior Sam Essegian grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with four points.
Whitko was led by junior Kyler Krull’s 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Riley Harman added 13. Sophomore Jaylen Gibson scored seven.
It was a tale of two halves for the Cougar defense.
In the first half, Whitko shot 57% from the floor and went 4-for-6 from beyond the three-point line in taking a 29-26 lead midway. Krull did the bulk of the damage, scoring 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor in the first half.
In the second half, the entire Whitko team only had six made field goals as the Wildcats shot 33% from the floor and 33% on three-pointers.
“We did a better job in the second half making them uncomfortable,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “We did a better job running them off the three-point line.”
The Wildcats led 26-15 with 5:28 left in the first half on a basket by Krull.
Pliett then scored the contest’s next five points to draw his team with 26-20.
Krull then knocked down a three-pointer and the Wildcat lead was back to 28-20 with 3:59 to go in the second quarter.
But the Cougars got baskets from Jackson Andrews, Zolman and Gard to come within 29-26 midway.
Whitko still led 38-34 with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter, but the Cougars went on a 14-2 run to end the third and begin the fourth to take a 48-38 lead with 6:10 left in the contest.
The run was highlighted by a pair of three-pointers and a deuce from Lemmon.
Harman hit a pair of free throws to break up the run with 5:23 to play, but the Cougars scored the next seven points, including two buckets by Gard, to take a 56-42 lead.
Central Noble went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final stanza to secure the victory.
Lemmon scored nine points in the first quarter, five in the third and seven in the fourth. He finished the game 8-for-12 from the floor.
“He’s hitting open shots,” Bodey said of Lemmon. “He had a couple of nice drives.”
For the game, Central Noble was 24-for-44 from the floor, 54.5%. The Cougars were 5-for-13 from beyond the arc.
Whitko was 18-for-39 from the floor (46.2%) and 7-for-15 on three-point tries.
Both teams had seven turnovers.
Central Noble won the battle of the boards, 26-17.
Looking ahead
Heading into this Friday’s contest, Including league tournament games, the Cougars have won seven straight against Lakeland — though there have been some nail-biters in that mix. The last Laker victory in the series came Feb. 10, 2017, by a 58-53 score in a game played in Albion. The last time the Lakers defeated the Cougars at home came on Feb. 13, 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.