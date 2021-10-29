KENDALLVILLE — You won't find boxy arcade cabinets or pinball machines or coin-operated electronics at the new Gamers Gathering.
Instead, the new gaming cafe in the Fairview Center strip mall new Impact Institute is a "modern-day arcade," with high-end gaming computers and new gaming console, hooked up to the web and ready for people to play by themselves or with opponents in a chair next to them or anywhere across the world.
Owner Jared Feller launched the unique to this area business at the start of October and is working to build up a clientele hungry to game.
"It's a modern-day arcade, people can come in and pay to play by the hour, an opportunity for kids to get off the street, stay out of trouble and have fun," Feller said. "A lot of people are into gaming, there's over 3 billion people in the world today. I just want to build a community in Kendallville for people with similar interests."
Feller worked about a decade in manufacturing jobs, but had always been kicking the idea around to open up his own gaming cafe. With the pandemic in place and after leaving his last job, he decided to hit the power switch on his dream and go for it.
"My idea for opening a store was ideally like a gaming YMCA, initially. But I started seeing these gaming lounges pop up across the country and I researched and made a business plan to model that," he said.
He rented the space in the Fairview Center strip mall at 568 Fairview Boulevard, next door to Rent-A-Center, and started remodeling the storefront that in a past life had once been a Bed, Bath and Beyond. He started renovating about July and opened his doors on Oct. 7.
Inside, cool black walls are padded with acoustic dampening foam and the deep shop is split into two sides right now — video game consoles on the left wall and gaming PCs on the right wall.
On the left, gamers can plop in a chair and fire up one of four console offerings — XBOX Series X and Series S consoles, a hard-to-find PlayStation 5 and an old-school Nintendo emulator with a library of 400 games.
On the right, Feller has several PC stations with performance gaming PCs, each loaded with a selection of free-to-play games, several online arena-style offerings, but also a growing library being built on player requests.
"We do have a game request board. People come in, write down the game that they want, every Thursday I buy new games. So, if they're a regular coming in, I'll drop $60."
The PCs, many which feature multi-colored LED lights as part of their components giving them cool neon ambiance, are all built in-house by Feller and represent a price range of technology. All of those computers are for sale if people want them — two desks were empty due to recent sales — of Feller can custom build something similar to a buyer's design.
Feller said his top-end gaming PC runs about $3,000 and stair-step down about $500 per rig, to around a $1,000 budget model.
Since opening less a month ago, he's been building a following. Feller said word of mouth has been spreading on TikTok and Facebook, and he attracts customers from nearby Impact Institute, since the see his business daily on their way to vocational classes.
Feller said he's also attracted several people from LaGrange County, who come to his shop because they lack good internet at home. Without a strong broadband internet connection, online gaming can be impossible.
Aside from play-by-the-hour gaming, Feller said he wants to be able to host parties and support e-sports gaming teams and would like to add a virtual reality station in the future.
Feller also offers PC building classes for $20 per hour, where he can teach people how to part out and construct their own rig. He said he'd like to someday maybe even get involved with his nearby neighbor in Impact Institute to offer technical skills to those students.
Gamers Gathering is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Rental rates normally run $8 per hour to play on a PC or $6 per hour for consoles.
